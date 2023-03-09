When is Celebrity Bake Off 2023? Date, time and how to watch
20 celebs will be competing for the title of Star Baker
The celebrity special is back for Stand Up to Cancer 2023. Here's when The Great Celebrity Bake Off is on this year...
Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research. Each year the event brings us a host of entertaining TV, from Celebrity Hunted and Celebrity Gogglebox to The Great Celebrity Bake Off.
Channel 4 has already confirmed who will be on Celebrity Bake Off this year (opens in new tab), and now we've finally got a date to look forward to. With celebrities including David Schwimmer, Gemma Collins, Tom Daley and Jay Blades set to descend on the infamous tent where Bake Off is filmed (opens in new tab), we've got everything you need to know about how you can watch the Stand Up to Cancer special. So, if you've had a cake-shaped hole in your life since we found out who won Bake Off 2022 (opens in new tab), then keep reading to find out when Celebrity Bake Off 2023 will be on...
When is Celebrity Bake Off 2023?
Celebrity Bake Off will start on Sunday 19th March at 7:45pm. The slot differs from the show's usual broadcast, which has previously always been on a Tuesday.
There will be 5 episodes of the celebrity special airing weekly on Tuesdays, and each week will see four new celebrities put their baking skills to the test and compete for the title of Star Baker.
A post shared by The Great British Bake Off (@britishbakeoff) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The celebrities will each spend two days in the Bake Off tent as they participate in the signature, technical and showstopper challenges, hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year's Star Bakers Ellie Goulding, Ben Miller, Example, Gareth Malone and Emma Willis.
This year, the star-studded line-up includes actor David Schwimmer, TV presenter Jay Blades (opens in new tab), singer Jesy Nelson and one of the Dragons' Den Dragons (opens in new tab), Deborah Meaden, and many more.
How to watch Celebrity Bake off 2023
Celebrity Bake Off will air on Channel 4 each week. Each episode will be one hour long, and will start at 7.45pm.
For those who miss the TV broadcast or need to catch up, Celebrity Bake Off 2023 episodes will also be available on All 4, Channel 4's on demand streaming service.
You can also watch previous series of Celebrity Bake Off by visiting The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C on All 4 (opens in new tab).
Who is presenting Celebrity Bake Off 2023?
Celebrity Bake Off will be presented by comedians Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas - who also host the regular version of The Great British Bake Off - and they will be joined by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
Matt Lucas revealed after the latest series of The Great British Bake Off that he would be stepping down from his role as a presenter on the show, but he is returning to present the Stand Up To Cancer series in the absence of a new presenter.
Announcing his departure from the baking show on Twitter, Matt Lucas said: "It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.
"So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
