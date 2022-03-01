We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Why isn’t EastEnders on tonight? Fans are wondering amid an unexpected change to the TV scheduling.

EastEnders fans are used to tuning in to see the characters of Walford play out the latest storylines on Mondays and Fridays at 8pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm but tonight (Tuesday 1st March) the show isn’t on at all.

It’s not the only soap to be affected by the football, Coronation Street and Emmerdale hves also been affected.

Why isn’t EastEnders on tonight?

EastEnders isn’t on tonight because TV bosses have agreed to air the FA cup match of Middlesborough vs Tottenham Hotspur as part of its sporting coverage. This will see Gary Lineker host the night from 7.30pm and the match will kick off 25 minutes later at 7.55pm.

Meanwhile also due to the football, BBC’s The One Show is having a temporary channel hop, and it will air at the usual time of 7pm but over on the BBC Two channel.

When is EastEnders on next?

EastEnders will next be on air on Thursday, 3rd March at 7.40pm on BBC One.

In the upcoming episode Harvey goes to the police station to sign his witness statement, and when Jean shows her support he suggests they should get away for a short while. Sharon visits Phil in prison, where she tells him her concerns about Tommy, who is insisting he did not take the money.

Meanwhile, Janine tries to fix the boxing match so that Mick fights the weakest person – but his concerns only get worse when he receives his divorce papers.

What’s happening to EastEnders from March 7th?

From March 7th EastEnders will move to a new permanent schedule of Monday to Thursday airing at 7.30pm on those nights, and the soap will go head to head with ITV’s Emmerdale for TV viewer ratings.

The TV channel updated fans on the upcoming permanent change to TV schedules on Instagram and wrote, “From 7th March #EastEnders is moving in the TV schedules. It will air on @bbcone at 7.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.”

Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama, said “We’re delighted that, from 7th March, there will be new regular time slots for EastEnders. This new simplified schedule means it’s even easier for viewers to get their fix, as well as being able to watch whenever and wherever they choose on @bbciplayer. EastEnders‘ new 7.30pm slot begins with a hugely exciting week, as killer Gray Atkins is finally exposed…”

You can watch Eastenders on BBC One or on the iPlayer.