Sky News breakfast viewers have been wondering why is Kay Burley wearing trainers after noticing that she’s hosting the show in the unusual sports footwear.

TV news presenters are used to dressing up on camera but in recent years their outfits have become more of a talking point with presenters like This Morning host Holly Willoughby sending fashion items off the rails with her outfits of the day.

And while fans have previously wondered where Kay Burley is when she takes unexpected time away from screens, this time it’s her choice of footwear has sparked concern among fans.

Why is Kay Burley wearing trainers?

Kay Burley is wearing trainers because she has broken her foot. The breakfast news host revealed why she is wearing trainers after she was inundated with viewers asking about the unusual choice of footwear.

She explained, “Regular viewers know I have broken my foot and they’ve sent lots of kind messages.”

One viewer tweeted, “#kayburley you aren’t down the pub on a Saturday afternoon. You’re on national TV. Get the white trainers off and set some standards.”

Another fan argued, “So what if she was wearing trainers? It is her brains and ability as a journalist I am interested in, not her fashion. So she wore trainers on that day. She must have her reasons (a broken foot) and even if it is a regular thing, why shouldn’t she be comfortable?”

And a third fan supported, “This is deadly serious & no offence intended. I really like @KayBurley‘s trainers and I do hope she continues to wear them when her foot injury is fully healed. Take care.”

What time is Kay Burley on Sky?

Kay Burley is on Sky every morning between 7am and 10am on Sky News. She took a break from presenting in 2021 after breaking Covid rules but has since returned to her usual slot. Sky News is available free of charge via Sky TV, Freeview, and on the live streaming service on Sky News mobile and website as well as 24-hour breaking news coverage and analysis across the Sky News social channels.

