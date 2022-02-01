We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Richard Madeley was reported to be replacing Piers Morgan as one of the main hosts on Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid but viewers have been left wondering where he is and why he’s not on Good Morning Britain after his absence this week.

The TV presenter was due to be hosting the ITV breakfast show after telling his fans that he would be returning on Monday but when Monday came, the presenter was notably missing from the desk, with Ed Balls hosting next to Susanna.

The hosts made no mention of Richard or his absence so viewers have taken to Twitter to ask why is Richard Madeley not on Good Morning Britain this morning?

It is not yet clear why Richard Madeley is not on Good Morning Britain this morning however it’s likely that he is still on holiday. He reached out to fans through social media over the weekend and said that he would be back on Good Morning Britain next Monday.

On Instagram he wrote, ‘Re GMB – back Monday week and then in for a nice long spell. (Well nice for me – I enjoy the gig). Bon Dimanche from my weekend away in the beautiful Cotswolds. Those honey-coloured cottages! Stunning…’

Richard, who quit I’m A Celebrity 2021 after suffering a seizure, has been enjoying a break but after Phillip Schofield was unexpectedly missing from This Morning,

Fans are wondering what’s happened to Richard, taking to social media to express their concern.

One wrote on Twitter, ‘@GMB Where is Richard Madeley. I thought he was going to be a permanent presenter after Xmas?’

Another simply put, ‘@GMB where is Richard Madeley?’

Richard Madeley took to Instagram at the weekend to share that he is enjoying a weekend break in the Cotswolds. He told his followers that he was due to be back on Good Morning Britain “back Monday week” – which could mean a week on Monday, making his return 7th February.

His caption read, ‘A for all messages inc frank tips on more flattering camera angles! Noted! Re GMB – back Monday week and then in for a nice long spell. (Well nice for me – I enjoy the gig). Bon Dimanche from my weekend away in the beautiful Cotswolds. Those honey-coloured cottages! Stunning…’

A source told The Sun, “Richard has always maintained that he would never do GMB full time, as he loves his life as it is.

“But as the weeks have gone by, and he’s proven a constant hit with viewers, he’s really got into his stride and has been enjoying it more and more.

“He polls really well with fans and ratings have steadily on the rise again over the past six months. After a couple of meetings with ITV bosses, he was offered a staff contract. And after consulting with his family, especially wife Judy, he decided “sod it” – and to go for it. “I’m A Celebrity will effectively be the perfect launch pad to start the new gig, and he’s a brilliant addition to the GMB squad.” But a source reportedly added that ITV did not want Madeley to be billed as Morgan’s “official” replacement. They said, “They don’t want any big fuss or major announcement so as not to heap too much pressure on either Richard or Piers. “Obviously Piers is utterly unique and no one could like-for-like fill his size 12 shoes. “Officially they are still casting around for another potential full-time team member — hopefully another star name — so as to give the show a fresh new feel in 2022. “After a few rocky months since Piers’ unceremonious departure, it’s an exciting time for GMB.”

Good Morning Britain is on ITV weekdays from 6am to 9am.