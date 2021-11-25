We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

I’m A Celebrity star Richard Madeley has been rushed to hospital after falling ill and suffering a seizure in the early hours of the morning.

The ITV show has been full of drama – and this latest concern comes just days after Naughty Boy and Arlene Phillips had threatened to quit, with fans wondering who left I’m A Celebrity last night?

The Good Morning Britain host is one of the 10 2021 campmates taking part in this year’s show and viewers tuned in last night to see him go solo as he took on the Castle Kitchen Nightmares challenge.

After searching high and low for stars in a grotty kitchen, Richard slid headfirst into a cold pit of rotting fruit and fish guts as he scrambled to search for more stars. He struggled untying knots on the hanging rewards but managed to win four stars during the task, but he was left feeling disappointed he hadn’t collected more, nevertheless the camp got to eat a meal of Squirrel.

But panic spread throughout the camp in the early hours of this morning when the TV presenter took a turn, and medics had to be rushed into Gwrych Castle, where the show is filmed,

Richard, 65, who was the fifth favourite to win the contest, was taken to a nearby hospital for medical checks.

A source told The Sun, “It was horrifying – campers were really upset and concerned, all of the crew and medics rushed to set to help him.

“It was a real scare for everyone involved.”

Bosses at I’m A Celebrity have since released this statement on Twitter, ‘News from Camp: Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

‘He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.’

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “We were called at 05.43am this morning, Thursday 25 November 2021, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”

Richard is believed to be now ‘on the mend’, according to sources.

Fans of the show wondering what days I’m A Celebrity is on have been sending their get well messages to the star.

One fan tweeted, ‘Why did you cover him in freezing rotten fruit and veg ? That might be the reason you never know. Poor Richard I hope he’s alright and doesn’t withdraw.’

Another fan put, ‘OMG I hope Richard is ok sending him my warmest wishes for a speedy recovery. Get better soon Richard. #ImACeleb.’

And a third fan wondered, ‘He might not be aloud back now, they have to isolate and be tested before the show. Having to go to hospital now potentially exposes him to Covid.’

Last night viewers were told former Coronation Street star Simon Gregson and EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt would be joining the camp as a pair of late additions but not before facing a trial.

I’m A Celebrity is on nightly on ITV at 9pm/9.15pm.