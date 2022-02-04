We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As this year’s BRIT Awards approaches fans of actor, comedian and presenter Jack Whitehall might be wondering why he’s not hosting the BRIT Awards 2022?

After four consecutive years of hosting the annual prestigious UK awards show, he will not be taking to the stage at London’s O2 arena on Tuesday 8th February when it broadcasts on ITV at 8pm.

For some viewers, this will come as a shock, as in previous years the host is renowned for making many tongue-in-cheek remarks about the celebrity guests including Olly Murs and Niall Horan as he jumped from table to table to quiz them on live TV.

While they look set to enjoy a more relaxed night, we look at why Jack’s not hosting and who has replaced him…

Why isn’t Jack Whitehall hosting the BRIT Awards 2022?

Jack Whitehall isn’t hosting the BRIT Awards 2022 because he decided to step down after beginning to feel “conscious of not outstaying his welcome”.

In an interview with The Independent, Jack explained, “After that first time, I was conscious of not outstaying my welcome. I wanted to make sure people still enjoyed seeing me do it.”

And he decided to step back from comedy for similar reasons.

He explained, “The problem with stand-up is that you get through a lot of your life experience very quickly. At the end of my last tour, I thought it was definitely time to take a little break, to not have that moment the minute after you’ve said something and someone’s laughed to think, ‘Oh I need to make sure I remember that because I could say it again in a professional capacity’.”

Who is hosting the BRIT Awards 2022?

Mo Gilligan will be hosting the BRIT Awards 2022. He has replaced Jack Whitehall who said he was “the perfect choice” to take over hosting duties, calling him the “hottest comedian around right now” and “a really funny guy”.

“It’ll be strange seeing someone else doing it because it has become a bit of a fixture for me and something that I look forward to each year but I’m sure Mo will do a great job,” said Jack.

This year’s glitzy awards ceremony will be held at London’s 02 Arena, and for the first time ever, the awards will ditch gender-specific categories in a bid to make the show more inclusive.

This includes new awards for Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year, instead of Best Male and Best Female Solo Artist and Best International Male and Female Solo Artist.

Adele has confirmed she will be making a special performance on the night after she cancelled her Las Vegas gigs.

Who is Jack Whitehall’s girlfriend Roxy Horner?

Jack Whitehall’s girlfriend is model Roxy Horner, she made her first appearance in British Vogue aged 17. Since then she has modelled for a number of well-known brands including Boohoo, Superdry and Boux Avenue.

Previously romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio and Joey Essex, Roxy, 30, is from Essex and as sister called Riana.

Jack and Roxy met while the comedian was on a trip to Australia and they ended up isolating together in London.

They have been living together since in Jack’s Notting Hill, London home and have just enjoyed a romantic break to Iceland.

Roxy previously praised Jack for his support after she was hospitalised following a health scare. She rushed in to get medical attention due to an autoimmune disease. Posting a snap of her with Jack, she explained, “I’m so lucky and grateful for my man, my biggest support through everything.

“I don’t know what I would have done this past year without you.”

The BRIT Awards are on Tuesday, 8th February on ITV at 8pm.