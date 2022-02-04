Who is Mo Gilligan and why is he hosting the BRIT Awards 2022?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The countdown to this year’s BRIT Awards is on and for 2022 it’s got a new host Mo Gilligan who will be entertaining the audience and viewers at home for one of the glitziest nights of the year in UK showbiz.

If you’re wondering why usual host Jack Whitehall isn’t hosting the BRITs, it’s because the coveted role has been taken over by comedian Mo Gilligan this year.

Speaking about hosting this year’s BRITs, which will feature a performance from Adele after she cancelled her Las Vegas gigs, Mo said, “I was so shocked to be asked to host this year’s BRITs. These are the things I’ve grown up with, so you don’t think that one day you’ll be a part of it. Honestly, it feels like a huge honour.

“If I said I wanted to host The BRITs at fourteen, I’m probably lying – because I was mostly interested in playing Playstation at that time! But it’s important for a young kid like me from my background to know opportunities are out there, to be able to work hard and achieve my dreams.”

We look at what he’s done so far…

Who is Mo Gilligan the BRITs presenter?

Mo Gilligan, 33, is a British stand-up comedian from Lambeth, South London, who is best known for his observational comedy having started out by uploading comedy clips to social media before finding global success in 2017.

His parents separated when he was aged five so he had to split his time between their homes. and up until recently Mo was still living at home with his mum but has bought a five-bedroom home in North London.

He said, “I looked at Surrey, a lot of people in TV move out there, but I work a lot in London so I bought in North London, I bought a five-bedroom semi-detached house. I’m the first person in my family to buy a property so it’s a big deal. A lot of my family and friends will be coming over.”

Speaking about his childhood he said, “I think I’ve been very lucky. A lot of young black boys don’t have a father in their lives. I love it, just me and my mum. Seal invited me to his show at the Palladium — that sounds so weird to say that — so I took my mum.”

He found his passion for comedy while studying performing arts and his breakout moment came when he was picked out by Canadian rapper Drake, and the rest is history so to speak.

On Channel 4 in 2019 he hosted The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan. And he recently announced that The Lateish Show has been recommissioned by Channel 4 for another two series for 2022 and 2023. He added, “but even better we’ve got 8 episodes per series. I’m absolutely buzzing that @channel4 has given us such an incredible commissioning commitment. Love for the support.”

What is Mo Gilligan’s job?

Mo Gilligan’s job is being a comedian but he is also currently a judge on ITV’s The Masked Singer and its sister show The Masked Dancer.

He replaced Ken Jeong when he joined the panel with Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Davina McCall in the second series in 2020.

Mo is set to make his BRITs hosting debut and has some surprises in store for viewers. He teased, “We’re working really hard to make this a really special show. After such a tough few years everyone needs some joy at the moment.

“I want it to feel like I’m hosting a party – and I want everyone at home to feel like they’ve been at the party.

“The fans are the most important people at The BRIT Awards and we’ll be doing all we can to make it an unforgettable night for them!” he added.

Mo is also celebrating news that his new comedy special ‘There’s Mo To Life’ will be released this month on Netflix in 190 countries on 17th February after the success of the tour in the UK.

He said, “I’m so excited that the world can finally watch my stand-up special.”

He’s a man of many talents having also starred in a number of TV dramas and films – including brief spells in BBC medical dramas Holby City which has been cancelled and Doctors.

Is Mo Gilligan in a relationship?

Mo Gilligan is in a long-term relationship with actress Sophie Wise who used to play Carly Bradley in Hollyoaks. The pair have moved in together and Mo revealed that he’s left her in charge of the decor.

He explained, “A lot of it will be my girlfriend’s choice. She’s been on Pinterest for years. I once bought a rug, she saw it, said it was horrible, and it’s been rolled-up ever since.I got it from Ikea.

“It was like an old Persian rug but had ‘Keep Off’ written on the pattern. I thought it was cool, but she hated it.”

You can tune in to see Mo Gilligan host The Brit Awards on ITV on 8th February 2022 at 8pm.