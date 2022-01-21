We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Why has Adele cancelled her Las Vegas tour? Fans are desperate to know after the upset star gave her fans just over 24-hours notice before pulling the plug on all the gigs that were planned over the next three months.

The hitmaker who recently returned with her new album 30, was due to perform 24 shows – two shows every weekend until April as part of Weekends With Adele series – at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum starting on Friday 21st January but she took to social media to express her upset over the heartbreaking decision to postpone all of the gig dates.

Adele, who is mum to son Angelo, nine, previously dedicated her new album to her little boy following her ’embarrassing divorce’ from his dad Simon Konecki, but Adele is now facing another embarrassment – of her show not being ready to run after announcing it last November.

It is the first of a series of Adele tour dates expected for 2022 and would see Adele perform for the first time in five years and was reported to earn her a staggering £500,000 per performance.

We look at why a tearful Adele has cancelled her tour…

Why has Adele cancelled her Las Vegas tour?

Adele has cancelled her Las Vegas tour temporarily due to delays caused by Covid. She said, “Half of my team have Covid and it’s been impossible to finish the show”.

She explained her heartbreaking news to fans on Twitter and Instagram in a personal video clip, she looked visibly distraught. She said, “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.” Adele was planning to sing hits from her new album including Easy On Me, and other numbers on her album tracklist and comes after her successful TV appearance on Oprah Winfrey with Adele: One Night Only.

Why is Adele apologising to her fans?

Adele is apologising to her fans because she has been forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency, leaving thousands of fans out of pocket after many had splashed out on flights, hotels, and transport to attend the gigs – some of which had already arrived in Vegas ahead of the opening night.

She said, “Hiya, listen I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.”

She continued, “Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show… and I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted, I’m gutted, and I’m sorry it’s the last minute.

“We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out… We’ve run out of time and I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again. I’m really, really sorry, I’m really sorry.

“We’re on it. We’re going to reschedule all of the dates. We’re on it right now and I’m going to finish my show and I’m going get it to where it’s supposed to be.

“I’m so, so sorry. It’s been impossible. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry… sorry,” she concluded.

But fans have mixed reactions to the news as it’s not the first time Adele has been forced to cancel her gigs – in 2017 she was forced to cancel her final two shows of her world tour, due to take place at London’s Wembley Stadium after damaging her vocal cords.

At the time the “devastated” singer said she had taken the decision on medical advice.

But this time some fans are disappointed over the postponement being put down to Covid and how last-minute the notice was given.

One unhappy fan tweeted, ‘Also for everyone saying “it’s COVID! This happens!” We are all out here working during COVID. I totally knew this could be canceled, but there is no way it should have been canceled this close to the show. Anything catastrophic enough to cancel would be apparent by Monday.’

Another fan put, ‘Adele cancelling her show with 26 hrs to go is a disgrace. She absolutely knew she wouldn’t be ready before today. Proper kick in the teeth to those who have forked out ££££ to go & see her in expenses & were probably already on a plane or arrived. #unpopularopinion #Adele #vegas’

But another fan sympathised, and added, ‘Most artist would get their rep or team or post an announcement on their social media. Adele allowed herself to be vulnerable and was completely honest with us. My heart f****** breaks for her, this isn’t her fault. Covid times are very uncertain and this is the world we live in.’