Why isn’t Loose Women on today and when will it be back?

ITV daytime viewers will be wondering 'why isn't Loose Women on today?' as we look at when the show is set to return.

First, ITV viewers were wondering why Coronation Street wasn’t on this week and now Loose Women is missing from the TV schedules, but why isn’t Loose Women on today?

We look at what is going on with the ITV schedules that are facing disruption over the coming weeks…

Why isn’t Loose Women on today?

Loose Women isn’t on ITV today (17th June) because of the Euro 2020 football match between Ukraine and North Macedonia.

The daily panel series will not broadcast at its usual 12.30pm-1.30pm slot, as the football coverage will appear before ready for a 2pm kick-off, broadcast live from the National Arena in Bucharest.

Loose Women usually airs at 12.30pm on weekdays for one hour. But on Wednesday the show was cut short by 30 minutes due to the Royal Ascot horse racing and host Ruth Langsford told viewers, “Short and sweet today because of the racing. And we’re not here tomorrow either, because of the football.”

Loose Women has previously been cancelled to make way for the races at Cheltenham which were held earlier this year.

When is Loose Women back on?

Loose Women is expected to return to its regular slot on Friday, and will air for the full one hour without any interruptions – except for the usual adverts.

The show, which has been running since 1999 is currently in its ninth season and has been nominated for an award at the National Television Awards 2021.

How can I watch Loose Women?

If you miss an episode of Loose Women on ITV, you can watch them ad-free now, online at the ITV hub, alternatively, if you subscribe to Britbox the shows are available to stream there.

And there is also ITV+1 to watch the show an hour later than its usual broadcast time. So if there is a shake-up to the schedules again, you can watch your favourite show at a time that best suits you.