Exciting news for Bluey fans as the show announces celebrity-stacked spin-off 'Bluey Book Reads'

Everyone's favourite kids TV show Bluey has announced an exciting new spin-off show Bluey Book Reads and it's packed with celebrity names that will delight children and parents alike.

Bluey has taken living rooms by storm. It's no wonder why Bluey is so popular. Kids can't get enough of it and experts have raved about its brilliant depiction of modern parenting that leaves Bluey, out of all the kids movies and TV shows available, as a standout option.

It's only set to get better as the creators of Bluey, Ludo Studio, have today launched a new spin-off of the show on their YouTube channel. In collaboration with BBC Studios Social and BBC Studios Kids & Family, they have created Bluey Book Reads, a series that will see a whole host of famous faces read and bring to life many of the Bluey storybooks to give you even more Bluey content.

To kick off the series, two episodes of which will be released each month, Kylie and Dannii Minogue share the story Mini Bluey, a heart-warming tale of self-discovery and sisterly love, with Kylie reading as Bluey and Danni as Bingo.

"Bluey is an Aussie icon so when I was asked if I’d like to read Mini Bluey with my sister, it was an easy YES!," Kylie shared. "This episode, Mini Bluey was perfect for us for obvious reasons: big sister and little sister!

"It reminded me so much of being kids growing up in Australia. It’s a funny, sweet and heart-warming tale of being yourself and encouraging others to do the same. I hope people have as much fun watching as Dannii and I had making this beautiful episode of Bluey Book Reads.”

Danni was equally excited at the oppotunity. "There is life before Bluey, and life after! Once you know Bluey….you are hooked! The stories jump from the page and tickle me in the belly – it’s laugh out loud. It is fun for so many ages, as we can all relate to different members of Bluey's family.

"The Mini Bluey story was a joy to read with my sister, Kylie. A perfect tale of sisters finding out that although they are different, they are perfect just as they are. We hope it brings you a smile right to the last page.”

Future episodes of the show will feature famed conservationist Bindi Irwin, Olympic gold medal diver Tom Daley, stand-up comedian, actor and BBC Radio 2 host Romesh Ranganathan, BAFTA award-winning actress and producer Suranne Jones, American actress Jenna Fischer, Hollywood star Eva Mendes, actor, singer and dancer Jordan Fisher of Hamilton fame, French actress and comedian Camille Cottin, and American actor, comedian and writer Rob Delaney.

Keep up to date with more entertainment and family news with articles like free National Trust tickets are a thing – here’s how to get your hands on some, and Emma Bridgewater launches Peppa Pig collection - these are our 6 favourite pieces from the modern pottery brand, as well as your favourite TV show could influence your teen's future career: The Great British Bake Off and Grey's Anatomy are among the series inspiring 60% of teenagers.