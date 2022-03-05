We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby’s brand new TV series, Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof has finally confirmed its celebrity line-up.

The first-look TV shots of Holly, 41, Lee Mack and extreme athlete, Wim Hof, were released on Friday night, revealing the eight celebrities that will take part in the six-part series due to air in the Spring.

They are: EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell, sports TV presenter Gabby Logan, musician Professor Green, musical theatre star Alfie Boe, former footballer Chelcee Grimes, weatherman Owain Wyn Evans and Patrice Evra.

The stars will co-habit in a tented village in Northern Italy and be put to the test in a series of extreme challenges, all under the expert guidance of cold-water therapy enthusiast, Wim Hof.

Earlier this year, Holly took a break from This Morning to film this series which promises to put the celebrities through a mental strength test like no other.

And it turns out it wasn’t just the contestants who faced their emotions during filming, as Holly also described the show as “life-changing”.

Opening up about the experience on The One Show, Holly said, “This is not something they get voted off or a popularity contest, they are really challenging their minds and bodies.

“All I can tell you is it was intense for everybody, medics were involved, and I was in tears at many many points throughout it. “It was kind of life changing, it is amazing, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done.” Holly and Lee Mack were announced as hosts of the show back in August last year and at the time she confessed, “I can’t wait to team up with Lee and Wim on this show. Lee is a favourite in our house because he’s so hilariously funny and I’ve been a fan of Wim for a long time – he’s a genius who’s incredibly passionate about helping others.

“This show is going to be brilliantly entertaining and you never know…you may find out some things that could help you along the way too.”

While Holly is most known for her on and off-screen friendship with This Morning co-host Philip Schofield, this isn’t the first time Holly has taken steps to become a star in her own right.

Back in 2020, Holly hosted Take Off with Bradley and Holly with Bradley Walsh and Philip, 59, was far from thrilled.

Mocking her new partnership, Philip joked, “Wow, that happened quickly. Break up for the summer and the next thing I know… is you’re with another man.

“Okay, okay, it’s fine! I’m obviously devastated, but I want the dog and the CD collection!”

We wonder what he’ll think of her new gig…