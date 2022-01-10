We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby could reportedly be set to take a break from This Morning just days after returning to the show after Christmas.

Throughout her 13 years as regular presenter on ITV daytime show, This Morning, Holly Willoughby and her co-host and friend Phillip Schofield have amassed a huge following of loyal fans with their hilarious back-and-forth and moving interviews. After several weeks without the popular duo on the show during the festive period, many people will no doubt have been wondering why Holly and Phillip weren’t on This Morning and hoping for their return.

Though the Christmas break wasn’t the only time in recent months that fans have been hoping to see Holly back on their screens.

Last year she was kept very busy with a number of exciting projects away from This Morning, including her new book and BBC project, Take Off with Bradley and Holly. Now it seems like one intriguing new venture with the BBC could see her take some time away from This Morning soon after her January return.

As reported by The Sun, Holly has allegedly been given two and a half weeks off in order to film a brand new BBC show entitled Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival. Holly is taking on this huge TV project alongside comedian Lee Mack and athlete Wim Hof.

She will reportedly fly to Southern Europe on January 17, after launching Dancing on Ice 2022 and will return to film the skating show in the UK at weekends.

Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival will see celebs take part in survival challenges and a source has suggested that whilst Holly loves This Morning, she’s confident to “strike out” to take on such adventurous projects.

The source claimed to the publication, “Holly loved I’m a Celeb so much it gave her the confidence to strike out on her own and do more mainstream solo TV projects. Holly did an excellent job filling in for Ant and was one of the highlights of the show that year.”

“She has high career ambitions and is starting the year as she means to go on”, they continued. “However, she absolutely loves This Morning and her on-screen partnership with Phillip, so isn’t going anywhere long-term. She’s just grateful ITV bosses are giving her the freedom to do her own projects.”

These reports come weeks after Holly Willoughby broke her silence on claims she was set to quit This Morning. The presenter shared that she has no plans to leave the hit daytime show, describing the allegations as “hurtful”.

Opening up on the Jonathan Ross Show, Holly addressed the speculation, saying that it was sometimes “difficult” to deal with “unfair and untrue” rumors.

“I do really love him (Schofield). I really love him. We’re lucky. We really are. I’ve read those things too. It hurts sometimes because it’s so unfair and untrue, so it’s difficult sometimes,” she admitted. “We’re just incredibly lucky. So no, I’m not retiring. That’s a really long answer.”