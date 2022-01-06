We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby is set to take on an exciting TV project away from This Morning, alongside comedian Lee Mack in a new career move.

This Morning star Holly Willoughby will be hosting a brand new BBC show without long-time TV partner, Phillip Schofield, with an insider revealing that the new project will highlight her as being a “star in her own right”.

The mum of three, who hosts both This Morning and Dancing on Ice with Phillip, has been branching out from ITV daytime shows, even releasing her own debut book just last year. After numerous absences from This Morning, fans feared she was gearing up to leave until she announced her secret book ‘Reflections’.

Now, Holly is taking another step for her career, as she will be hosting a brand new BBC series alongside comedian Lee Mack and athlete Wim Hoff, called ‘Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival’. The show will see celebs take part in epic adventures and survival challenges.

A source spoke to OK! about her new role. They said, “Holly is loving working on the new show and loves the people she’s working with. She of course loves working with Phil, but she’s also a star in her own right and doesn’t have to rely on their partnership.”

They continued, “She’s done This Morning for so long and she enjoys it so much but she’s happy to be adding something different to her schedule too.”

The TV insider also added that filling in for Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2018 gave her a big confidence boost to take on roles solo.

Following the announcement of the new show, Holly said, “I can’t wait to team up with Lee and Wim on this show.

“Lee is a favourite in our house because he’s so hilariously funny and I’ve been a fan of Wim for a long time—he’s a genius who’s incredibly passionate about helping others. This show is going to be brilliantly entertaining and you never know…you may find out some things that could help you along the way too.”

This Morning fans have no need to worry about Holly’s new career venture. She recently broke her silence on claims she was quitting and assured fans she is not leaving the show.