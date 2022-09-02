Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up: The bakers taking to the tent this year confirmed

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the start of Bake Off 2022 (opens in new tab) just around the corner, the contestants taking to the iconic tent in a bid to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood this year have been revealed.

With dozens of Bake Off contestants (opens in new tab) having battled it out over the years, a new batch of amateur bakers are set to take to our screens as they whip up epic recipes and stunning showstoppers week after week this autumn.

Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up

With The Great British Bake Off 2022 set to start on Channel 4 on September 13th at 8pm, the cast for the new season has been announced.

With 12 contestants ready to battle it out over cakes, bread and biscuits before our eyes, here's what you need to know about The Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up.

A post shared by The Great British Bake Off (@britishbakeoff) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The bakers partaking in Bake Off 2022 are Abdul, Carole, Dawn, James, Janusz, Kevin, Maisam, Maxy, Rebs, Sandro, Syabria and Will.

Abdul

Abdul is a 29-year-old electronics engineer. He loves all things spice and is a big fan of matcha.

When he's not baking he's a keen salsa dancer and discovered his talent for whipping up tasty treats when he began baking as a graduate in order to provide his colleagues with a delicious pick-me-up.

Carole

Carole is a 59-year-old supermarket cashier from Dorset who discovered she loved to bake when she made her eldest granddaughter's first birthday cake.

Using YouTube to learn new skills and progress as an amateur baker, Carole spends time away from the kitchen in the garden and shares tips on being green-fingered in her very own gardening radio show called Compost Carole.

A post shared by The Great British Bake Off (@britishbakeoff) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Dawn

Dawn is an IT manager from Bedfordshire with a love for all things lemon and salted caramel flavoured.

At 60, she is a mother-of-two, has two step-children and is a grandmother-of-four, giving her plenty of hungry mouths to try her baking creations.

Dawn is hoping to involve some impressive designs and optical illusions in her bakes for Prue and Paul in order to bag the coveted Hollywood handshake.

James

Glasgow-born James is a 25-year-old nuclear scientist from Cumbria who prides himself on his Scottish roots.

Being scientifically minded, James makes sure that he focusses on the technical aspects of each bake but still loves to add a touch of autumnal joy to his creations, favouring spiced apples and caramel.

Janusz

Janusz is a personal assistant from East Sussex who describes his baking as "colourful and camp".

Born in Poland, Janusz, 34, loves to include touches of his nationality in his baking, having been taught to bake by his mother growing up.

The avid Ru Paul's Drag Race fan watched his mother bake every Saturday as a child and continued the tradition into adulthood, moving away from Poland to the UK.

Kevin

Kevin is a 33-year-old music teacher from Lanarkshire in Scotland.

Along with a passion for baking, Kevin is a seriously talented musician and can play the saxophone, flute, piano and the clarinet, performing when he's not teaching or rustling up a batch of something delicious.

Sandro

Sandro is 30-years-old and works as a nanny in London. He began baking as a way to cope with the loss of his father when he was 21.

Having fled the Angolan war with his mum when he was a baby, Sandro is heavily inspired by his heritage when it comes to his baking, using pairings like paprika with cheese to add a touch of spice to his savoury delights and making sure plenty of his sweet bakes involve lashings of dulce de leche.

Maisam

Maisam is the youngest baker in the tent this year at just 18-years-old.

She is a student and works as a sales assistant in Manchester and has a keen eye for photography that she puts to use when she's not studying, working or baking.

Maisam, who is originally from Libya, can speak four languages but is aiming to make it five by the time she turns 20.

Maxy

Maxy is a 29-year-old architectural assistant from London who also has two daughters.

She was born in Sweden and began baking five years ago, with celebration cakes being her speciality.

Rebs

Rebs is a 23-year-old who was born and raised in the countryside in Northern Ireland.

Currently studying for her Masters degree, Rebs can not only bake but play the tin whistle and Irish dance.

She grew up around baking with her mother and grandmother teaching her from an early age and she says one of her earliest memories is enjoying one of her granny's delicious lemon meringue pies.

Syabira

Syabira is a cardiovascular research associate from London who began baking when she made a red velvet cake back in 2017.

The 32-year-old is originally from Malaysia and loves to combine British classics with a Malaysian touch with her rendang Cornish pasties being a go-to.

Will

Will a 45-year-old from London who has a passion for DIY and a background in architecture.

The former charity director has been baking since he was just two, with his mum allowing him to make mini jam tarts with the scraps of pastry from her own bakes.