Who is on Celebrity Bake Off 2023? The full line-up

If you've been wondering who is on Celebrity Bake Off 2023, we've got the full line-up right here...

Bake Off is one of the best-loved programmes on British TV, with fans of the show always eager to know more about the baking competition, from where is The Great British Bake Off filmed (opens in new tab) to is Harry Hill the new presenter (opens in new tab) - following the news that Matt Lucas is stepping back from the role.

But after the most recent series finished in November 2022 and we found out who won Bake Off (opens in new tab), fans of the show have been left at a loose end. Fortunately, it's almost time for Celebrity Bake Off, the charity spin-off that's part of Channel 4's Stand Up to Cancer. Now that this year's line up has been announced, we take a look at who is on Celebrity Bake Off in 2023...

Who is on Celebrity Bake Off 2023?

Some of the big names taking part in Celebrity Bake Off 2023 include actor David Schwimmer, TV presenter Jay Blades (opens in new tab), singer Jesy Nelson and one of the Dragons' Den Dragons (opens in new tab), Deborah Meaden.

The will be joined by actor and comedian Tom Davis, actress, BAFTA nominated comedian, writer and actor Rose Matafeo, stand-up comedian Judi Love, actor, comedian and writer Mike Wozniak, comedian, actor and presenter Ellie Taylor, media personality and businesswoman Gemma Collins, poet, actor, comedian, screenwriter and radio personality Tim Key, TV presenter AJ Odudu, actress Jessica Hynes, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, singer, author and TV personality Coleen Nolan, actor and comedian Joe Thomas, Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley OBE, actor and filmmaker David Morrissey, stand-up comedian, actress and writer Lucy Beaumont, and broadcaster and radio presenter Adele Roberts.

Say hello to our baking friends. Meet the stars hitting the Bake Off Tent to raise some dough for a very special cause! The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off. Coming soon to @Channel4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/7BiWuVCEQsFebruary 7, 2023 See more

They will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year's Star Bakers, which included singer Ellie Goulding, comedian and actor Ben Miller, musician Example, choirmaster Gareth Malone and presenter Emma Willis.

Joining this year's celebrities in the Bake Off tent will be judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas - the latter of which recently stood down from his role as host on the regular show, owing to conflicts with his new series Fantasy Football League.

In a statement on Twitter (opens in new tab), Matt Lucas wrote at the time: "Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both 'Fantasy Football League' and 'Bake Off' alongside all my other projects. So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."

What is Celebrity Bake Off?

Celebrity Bake Off - also known as The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer - is a charity baking competition that sees celebrities compete for title of Star Baker.

Over two days, 20 famous faces put their baking skills to the test in the signature, technical and showstopper challenges to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The event is part of fundraising campaign Stand Up to Cancer, which is brought together by Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK.

When does Celebrity Bake Off 2023 start?

The start date for the 2023 series of Celebrity Bake Off hasn't been announced yet, however previous series have started between the 5th and 22nd March, suggesting fans don't have long to wait.

The previous series have all aired on Tuesdays - the same day of the week as the ordinary series of Bake Off - and lasted for five weeks, ending in mid April.

