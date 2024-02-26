Hannah Waddingham scored herself some extra mum points after taking a cardboard purse made by her 9-year-old daughter to the SAG Awards

Hannah Waddingham has just raised the bar for mum goals after she walked the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs) red carpet carrying a cardboard clutch bag made by her nine-year-old daughter.

Choosing an outfit for any outing can be a daunting task for most parents. After dedicating so much of their time to raising their children, even cobbling together a last-minute easy World Book Day costume for their little ones, the phrase 'nothing to wear' can often ring true when it's their turn to step into the limelight.

Game of Thrones actress Hannah Waddingham was given a helping hand from her daughter Kitty, nine, who handmade a clutch bag to go with her mum's SAG Awards outfit - a maroon, sparkly, off-the-shoulder gown with a side split.

But it was her cardboard accessory, crafted by her daughter whom she shares with her ex Gianluca Cugnetto, that stole the show - and it's a perfect easy craft for kids.

The rectangular bag featured multi-coloured drawings and the word 'Epic' written across, with an opening at the top and a white paper handle.

But Hannah admitted it was her idea to walk the carpet clutching her daughter's sentimental piece.

Speaking at the Netflix red carpet pre-show, she explained how the unusual request came about, she said, "My daughter wanted to contribute, so she made me a bag. She said to me, ‘You know mommy, you don’t need to…you don’t need to take it.’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s going on the red carpet with me.’ Imagine, my stylist was like, ‘Wait what?’”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah recalled the moment Kitty spoke of her inspiration for the piece, she said, "I love that she was just like, ‘It’s a little one love,’ and she said to me: ‘Mommy it goes with everything and nothing, just like you say,’” she explained about the purse. “That’s a well-trained baby right there.”

And while Hannah didn't think twice about showing off her statement piece with pride, she also spoke of prioritising being a mother amid her busy career.

"[Having children is] the most important thing. This is all great but [being a mother] is the most important.”

She previously revealed in an interview with Glamour UK, why she waited so long to have children. "I wanted to have a child when I was ready and not resent that child for taking me away from my career,” she said. “I wanted the privilege of motherhood to work in tandem with my career, rather than me thinking, ‘God, you’re stopping me doing things…’ Because the greatest gift in the world is a child and they are complete, beautiful, green innocents.”

