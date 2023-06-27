Has Lewis Capaldi cancelled his tour? Everything you need to know, including how to get a refund

After losing his voice on stage at Glastonbury, fans want to know if Lewis Capaldi has cancelled his tour.

Lewis Capaldi saw a stratospheric rise to fame after releasing his debut album - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent - in 2019. In May 2023, the Scottish singer-songwriter released his second album, Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which debuted at number one and became the fastest-selling album of the year. But in the face of global fame, he's also been open about his mental health struggles.

Ahead of his appearance on the Glastonbury line-up, Capaldi was forced to take three weeks away from performing owing to his mental health, and now he's announced that he's taking further time off after performing at Worthy Farm. Here's everything you need to know about what this means for Lewis Capaldi's upcoming tour, and how you can get a refund for tickets.

Has Lewis Capaldi cancelled his tour?

Yes, Lewis Capaldi has cancelled the entirety of his upcoming tour. The news comes just days after the Scottish songwriter performed on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury, during which he was unable to sing and relied on the crowd to sing along to his biggest hits in an uplifting moment at the festival.

Earlier in June, the singer had cancelled all dates in the lead-up to the festival in order to take care of his mental health. And the latest announcement is unlikely to come as a surprise to his fans, as during his Glastonbury set the singer told the crowd that it was likely the last people would see of him for a while as he took another break.

In a statement confirming the news on Twitter, Capaldi said, "The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future."

Which Lewis Capaldi shows have been cancelled?

1 July 2023 - Chepstow Racecourse, Chepstow

25 August 2023 - Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

26 August 2023 -Reading Festival, Reading

27 August 2023 - Leeds Festival, Leeds

30 August 2023 - Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh

01 September 2023 - Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh

03 September 2023 - Vital, Belfast

Has Lewis Capaldi cancelled his Chepstow show?

Yes, Lewis Capaldi has cancelled his appearance at Chepstow Racecourse on 1 July as he is taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

The singer-songwriter has said, "I'm so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve."

Why has Lewis Capaldi cancelled his tour?

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled his tour in order to "adjust to the impact" of his Tourette's. Capaldi revealed last September that he had been diagnosed with the condition, which is a neurological disorder that causes individuals to make involuntary sounds and movements, often referred to as tics.

In the statement he posted on Twitter, Capaldi explained, "I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend so much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time."

The 26-year-old has previously spoken about having Tourette syndrome and anxiety in his recent Netflix documentary titled Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now. In the documentary, he spoke of having panic attacks which feel "like I’m going insane, completely disconnected from reality".

How to get a refund for Lewis Capaldi tickets

Ticketholders have been advised that Ticketmaster will contact customers and an automatic refund will be issued. Customers who did not buy through Ticketmaster should contact their ticketing provider for more information.

Ticketmaster's website states about cancelled events: "If an event is cancelled altogether, we'll usually just refund your tickets automatically. We refund the face value for each ticket, and you'll see a credit onto your card after we've emailed you about the cancellation with a timescale. You can check if your event has been altered/cancelled on our Event Status Updates page."

