How to register for Taylor Swift tickets and how much will they cost? Everything you need to know about the UK Eras tour
That's right, Taylor Swift has finally announced her UK tour dates...
Fans have been delighted by the news that Taylor Swift is coming to the UK in 2024, but now everyone wants to know how to register for tickets - and how much they can expect to pay...
The UK has been treated to some of the world's biggest music stars in recent months, from Harry Style's Love on Tour and Beyonce's Renaissance tour to Glastonbury headliners Elton John and Lizzo. And now, after touring in the US, Taylor swift has finally confirmed that she's bringing her incredible Eras tour across the pond.
Kicking off on 9 May 2024 in Paris and wrapping up on 17 August 2024 in London, there are 11 UK and Ireland dates in total - but after the American leg of Taylor's tour sold out in minutes, fans are going to be on their toes if they want to make sure they get hold of tickets. We've rounded up everything you need to know, from how to register, how much they might cost and what date tickets go on sale.
How to register for Taylor Swift tickets
To stand the best chance of getting tickets for Taylor Swift's UK tour, register for tickets by visiting the Taylor Swift website and selecting which tour date you want to attend.
Registration opened on Tuesday 20 June, and will close on Thursday 22 June at 11.59pm in the UK, and on Friday 23 June at 11.59pm in Ireland and Europe. Registered fans will then receive an email on 5 July confirming if they were selected for the official sale or placed on the waitlist. If selected, you will then receive a purchase link and access code via email a day prior to the ticket sale.
If you aren’t selected, you’ll join the waitlist and may receive an invite to join the sale if any further tickets become available. However, receiving a purchase link and code does not guarantee you tickets as there are limited tickets available.
Fans who want an opportunity to access ticket on-sales in multiple cities should register once for each city they would like to attend.
Additionally, fans who participated in the Taylor Swift UK store Midnights album pre-order offer will qualify for pre-sale access to all UK and Ireland shows.
How much are Taylor Swift tickets?
We don't yet know how much Taylor Swift tickets will cost for the UK tour. However, we do know that tickets were originally expected to cost between $49 (£41) and $449 (£377) each for US venues.
But when it came to it, most fans were forced to purchase tickets through resale vendors at heavily inflated prices, and in March tickets started at $289 (roughly £277) and rose to as high as $1,778 (£1,398).
It's partly for this reason that customers have to register in advance to purchase Taylor Swift tickets, in an effort to prevent resalers getting their hands on them. Tickets will be available to purchase via the Ticketmaster & AXS websites only, and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.
When do Taylor Swift tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Taylor Swift's UK tour dates have different sale dates for different cities, but all tickets go on sale between 18 and 20 July 2023.
- London pre-sale - 10am Monday 10 July
- Edinburgh and Dublin pre-sale - 10am Tuesday 11 July
- Cardiff and Liverpool pre-sale - 10am Wednesday 12 July
- Dublin all tickets - 10am Thursday 13 July
- London all tickets - 2pm Tuesday 18 July
- Edinburgh all tickets - 2pm Wednesday 19 July
- Cardiff and Liverpool all tickets - 2pm Thursday 20 July
Taylor swift UK tour dates
- June 7 2024 - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
- June 8 2024 - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
- June 14 2024 - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
- June 15 2024 - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
- June 18 2024 - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- June 21 2024 - London, Wembley Stadium
- June 22 2024 - London, Wembley Stadium
- August 16 2024 - London, Wembley Stadium
- August 17 2024 - London, Wembley Stadium
- August 18 2024 - London, Wembley Stadium
Who will be supporting Taylor Swift?
Taylor Swift is being supported on her Eras tour by Sabrina Carpenter. Carpenter is an American singer and actress, and previously starred in the TV show High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, alongside Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.
Her most recent album, Emails I Can't Send, was released in July 2022, and features some of her most popular songs including 'Nonsense', 'Feather' and 'because i liked a boy'.
Taylor Swift Eras tour setlist
Taylor's show is divided into 10 'eras' that each represent one of her albums, resulting in an epic 44-song setlist. There are also two surprise acoustic songs at each show.
Lover:
- 'Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince'
- 'Cruel Summer'
- 'The Man'
- 'You Need to Calm Down'
- 'Lover'
- 'The Archer'
Fearless:
- 'Fearless'
- 'You Belong With Me'
- 'Love Story'
Evermore:
- ''tis the damn deason'
- 'willow'
- 'marjorie'
- 'champagne problems'
- 'tolerate it'
Reputation:
- '…Ready for It?'
- 'Delicate'
- 'Don’t Blame Me'
- 'Look What You Made Me Do'
Speak Now:
- 'Enchanted'
Red:
- '22'
- 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together'
- 'I Knew You Were Trouble'
- 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)'
Folklore:
- 'invisible string' / 'the 1'
- 'betty'
- 'the last great american dynasty'
- 'august'
- 'illicit affairs'
- 'my tears ricochet'
- 'cardigan'
1989:
- 'Style'
- 'Blank Space'
- 'Shake It Off'
- 'Wildest Dreams'
- 'Bad Blood'
Midnights:
- 'Lavender Haze'
- 'Anti-Hero'
- 'Midnight Rain'
- 'Vigilante Shit'
- 'Bejeweled'
- 'Mastermind'
- 'Karma'
