Fans think Stacey Solomon has had her baby because of this Instagram post

Fans have been asking has Stacey Solomon had her baby yet? And many think the answer is yes after a revealing Instagram post...

Ever since Stacey Solomon announced her surprise pregnancy back in December 2022, fans have been asking when is Stacey Solomon due to give birth (opens in new tab), eagerly awaiting the arrival of the TV star's fifth child. Known for her time on Loose Women as well as other TV presenting roles and new TV show Sort You Life Out (opens in new tab), the star has built up a huge number of loyal followers who flock to her Instagram for her parenting and family content.

Since announcing her pregnancy, the star has kept her followers up to date with her journey, even sharing her kids' reaction to her gender reveal (opens in new tab). But the star has been keeping a low profile the last couple of days, and following a hint she posted on Instagram, fans are asking has Stacey Solomon had her baby?

Has Stacey Solomon had her baby?

Fans are convinced Stacey Solomon has had her baby after she posted on Instagram that she had a "feeling". The post, which was two selfies of Stacey and her baby bump, was shared on Tuesday 7 January - and the star has been silent on social media since.

She wrote in the caption: "🤍 Thank you for everything bump 🤍 Woken up with that feeling and so Just incase I don’t get the chance to say it tomorrow… I’m so grateful for them all. For every single time you’ve done this."

However, there has been no confirmation that Stacey's baby has arrived, and it looks like we'll have to wait a little longer for an official announcement.

Fans have shared their excitement and messages of well wishes on the post, with one writing, "Anyone else keep popping back to see if any news or just me? 😍". Another said: "No posts today, I think bubba's here 💞💞💞".

More comments read: "Omg you look amazing!! Good luck 💕", "Aw can’t wait to see her, good luck for a fast easy delivery xx", and "Looking amazing Stacey xx you’ve got this ❤️🙌 xx".

Has Stacey Solomon gone into labour?

We don't know if Stacey Solomon has gone into labour, but judging by her radio silence on social media, fans think there's a good chance that baby is on the way.

And while the star hasn't revealed her due date either, in a recent interview on Lorraine she shared that she was very close to giving birth, saying, that she "could give birth any minute". As Lorraine Kelly wished her well, she asked, "It could be any day now," to which Stacey replied, "Any minute! You could be delivering it Lorraine!"

In a recent Instagram story, Stacey confirmed that she was having a "February baby", writing: "Our little girl will officially be a February baby. Our little Aquarius. I love February. I think because of the start of the longer days, brighter days, it's a nice short month. I feel like it's a little gateway month into spring. Happy February everyone."

What is Stacey Solomon's baby name?

Stacey Solomon hasn't shared what she and husband Joe Swash plan to name their fifth child, although some fans think she may have dropped a hint on her Instagram.

The TV star shared a video of her making a mobile for the baby's nursery, captioning the post: "From mummy with love little one… ☁️ Patiently waiting for you to be here, we are all so excited to finally meet you baby girl…"

She used shiny white beads to adorn the mobile, leaving some eagle-eyed fans convinced that the baby's name will be 'Pearl'.

One fan commented, "Is this a clue to her name? Pearl 🥰", while another said, "I think maybe she will call her Pearl ❤️".

Other comments read, "Aww Pearl would be a beautiful name too 😍", and "After seeing this I'm thinking Pearl for baby's name 😍".

Stacey and husband Joe had already announced that they are expecting a baby girl, with an Instagram post (opens in new tab) that showed Stacey balancing 14-month-old Rose on her blossoming baby bump.

The caption read: "When Rose Found Out She’s Going To Have A… Sister 🐻😭 So excited to share with you that we are going to be saying hello to another darling daughter soon. 🥲 Sisters 😭 The boys are so excited. And the thought of Rose having a little sister as well as all of her amazing big brothers has filled Our hearts 🖤".

She also shared the Isadora James quote: "A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life."

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

Stacey Solomon is pregnant with her fifth child. She already has four children, three sons - Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, and Rex, three - and one daughter, Rose, who is one.

Her husband Joe Swash is the father of Rex, Rose and the baby they are currently expecting, while she shares Zachary with ex-boyfriend Dean Cox and Leighton with ex-fiancé Aaron Barham.

Joe Swash also has a child from a previous relationship. He shares his son Harry, 15, with his former partner Emma Sophocleous.

