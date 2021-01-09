We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby has caused a wave of concern among fans after confessing she might “sleep till Monday” following tough first week back at work after Christmas.

The TV star shared a selfie of her looking nonchalant on Friday evening and captioned the solemn shot, “Friday… might sleep till Monday.”

With the country back in national lockdown owing to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, parents up and down the country are back to juggling homeschooling and work.

And fans are concerned Holly is struggling with the additional workload, days after the mum-of-three confessed she was “just about holding on”.

“Snap Mama! Home school and working hey? Chin up chick. You got this,” wrote one supportive fan.

Another said, “Stay strong it won’t be like this forever.” While a third added, “Cheer up girl better days will come.”

It comes after Holly missed Monday and Tuesday’s This Morning and was replaced by Rochelle Humes – leaving fans asking: Where is Holly Willoughby and why is she not on This Morning?

With Holly and co-host Philip Schofield having remained on our tellies throughout the pandemic, the star has previously opened up about feeling a responsibility to spend more time at home during these uncertain times.

She said, “Right at the beginning when we didn’t know that much about it, and the schools were closed and there was about two or three weeks where I think there was a real pull for me to stay at home.

“I was scared like everybody else, you didn’t really know or understand what this virus was, how you were going to get it, how it was actually passed, how long it lived on a surface for.”

But, Holly knew she “had to keep going” and found solace in working with her best friend, Philip.

“I think that there was a lot of fear there and that didn’t pass me by, but you’ve got to keep going on and there’s daily information out there that needs to be said and discussed and This Morning is the perfect way to get the right information, in the right way, for the right amount of time and have a giggle as well.”

And things are only set to get busier and she and Philip return to host Dancing on Ice on 17 January.

Rest up while you can, Holly!