How many episodes of The Pact are there and when is it next on?

Now that nearly a week has passed since the premiere of its second season, fans are wondering how many episodes of The Pact are there and more importantly, when is the next one on?

The BBC One drama returned to our screens on Monday, October 24 after an eighteen-month-long hiatus, much to the delight of its devout fanbase.

The Pact Series 1 was undoubtedly one of our favorite crime shows during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing much-needed escapism from lockdown with its thrilling themes of abduction, drugs, and secrecy. The Welsh program was recommissioned in April 2022, having impressed BBC bosses with its high ratings and gushing reviews, and is quickly gaining traction once again from both old and new viewers.

The first episode of the second season was met with critical acclaim, with the introduction of coastal scenery, in particular, leaving fans desperate to know where Series Two of The Pact was filmed. (After they'd done a deep dive into where was The Crown filmed and where is Anthony Templet from I Just Killed My Dad now, of course).

It's not just the seafront makeover that has kept fans invested in The Pact Series 2, though. The latest season treats audiences to a major shakeup, delivering a whole new plot and a fresh lineup of characters. It also sees Rakie Ayola, who portrayed Detective Holland in the first series, step into the leading role of Christine Rees, a troubled social worker grieving the death of her son.

With so much hype surrounding its return, it's no wonder people are now wondering how many episodes of The Pact are there in total and when is the next one on?

How many episodes of The Pact are there and when is the next one on?

There are six episodes of The Pact Series 1, all of which aired on TV in May 2021 and are still available to watch on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). There are also six episodes of The Pact Series 2, the first of which premiered on BBC One last Monday. The second episode will air on October 31, with the remaining four being broadcast on a weekly basis after that. If you'd rather skip the wait, all episodes of The Pact Series 2 are also available to watch on iPlayer.

