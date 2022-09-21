How to watch Laver Cup 2022 - plus who’s playing and daily schedule

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following the US Open, tennis fans are eager to get their next fix - and many are wondering how to watch Laver Cup 2022.

The Laver Cup - named after Australian tennis legend Rod Laver - is a unique tournament that sees the best male tennis players out there come together to form 'Team Europe' and 'Team World', competing against each other in a three day event.

Questions have arisen over who will be playing in this year's tournament, following news of Roger Federer's retirement - leaving many wondering how much he's worth (opens in new tab) - and Rafael Nadal pulling out of Wimbledon (opens in new tab), plus many British tennis fans are hoping to see Andy Murray (opens in new tab) taking part too. But look no further, we've got all the details on who will be competing and how to watch Laver Cup 2022.

How to watch Laver Cup 2022 in the UK

The Laver Cup will be shown in the UK on Eurosport and discovery +. Every day will be broadcast live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app, while the tournament can be watched on demand via discovery+.

For UK viewers, Eurosport is available via BT Sport, Sky Sports, Virgin Media and Amazon Prime Video. BT customers will need to purchase either the ‘Big Sport’ or ‘VIP’ offering, while Sky customers can watch with the Sky Sports package. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can add Eurosport for £6.99 a month, while Virgin Media customers have access to Eurosport with no extra cost.

😍 Things you 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄 to see 😍Roger Federer is back on the court at the Laver Cup 🐐#LaverCup | @RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/xSekOEKG4hSeptember 20, 2022 See more

Discovery+ is available to purchase through the streaming service's website (opens in new tab). However, new subscribers can get a seven day free trial that will enable them to watch the entirety of the Laver Cup for free.

When is the Laver Cup 2022?

The Laver Cup starts on Friday 23 September and finishes on Sunday 25 September. The tournament will kick off at 1pm on the Friday, with the final Sunday session kicking off at 7pm.

The event takes place every year, two weeks after the US Open. This year is the fifth edition of the tournament and it is taking place in London for the first time, at The O2.

Who is playing in the Laver Cup?

Team Europe:

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray

Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitispas

Captain: Bjorn Bjorg

Alternate: Matteo Berrettini

"These are guys that I've competed against throughout my whole career - and it's been extremely challenging."@andy_murray helps set the Team Europe scene for #LaverCup - and the challenge that Team World presents this weekend. pic.twitter.com/CH21EOU4NmSeptember 21, 2022 See more

Team World:

Taylor Fritz

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Diego Schwartzman

Frances Tiafoe

Alex de Minaur

Jack Sock

Captain: John McEnroe

Alternate: Tommy Paul

Team World hits their stride on the practice court.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/gQ3OfafMb5September 20, 2022 See more

Is Roger Federer playing in the Laver Cup 2022?

Roger Federer is playing in the Laver Cup, but it will be his last tournament before his retirement.

The Swiss player announced he would be retiring from tennis on 15 September 2022 with a video (opens in new tab) posted on his Twitter account, in which he said, "The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

The tournament sees the 'Big Four' - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal - compete together for the first time in Laver Cup history. The last time all four played in the same tournament together was the 2019 Australian Open - with Djokovic defeating Nadal in the final.

The Big Four have a total of 66 Grand Slam titles between them, and along with their other teammates Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitispas, Team Europe are coached by 11-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg.

A post shared by Laver Cup (@lavercup) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Laver Cup 2022 schedule

Day One - The day session starts at 1pm with two singles matches. The night session starts at 7pm with a singles match followed by a doubles match.

- The day session starts at with two singles matches. The night session starts at with a singles match followed by a doubles match. Day Two - The day session starts at 1pm with two singles matches. The night session starts at 7pm with a singles match followed by a doubles match.

- The day session starts at with two singles matches. The night session starts at with a singles match followed by a doubles match. Day Three - The day session starts at 12pm with a doubles match followed by a singles match. The night session starts at 7pm with two singles matches.

Laver Cup 2022 tickets

Official tickets have now sold out, but a handful of tickets are available via resale at AXS (opens in new tab).

There are also still tickets left for the open practice session on Thursday 22 September, with tickets priced at £22.50. These can be purchased through the Laver Cup website (opens in new tab).

Tickets for the tournament first went on sale in April, ranging from £18 for a single session up to £510 for a day session.

