‘I'm way too excited about this for an adult’ parents won’t want to miss tonight’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories for this iconic reason

CBeebies Bedtime Stories will look a little different this weekend when its latest star picks up his favourite book to read, and parents are more excited than the kids to see it.

The popular children's evening show usually sees celebrities choose one of their favourite stories to read to viewers but this week, viewers are in for an extra treat as there will be a change to the traditional format.

A huge TV star is swapping his scripts for a special book and he's also going to stay in character, reading as the star he is well-known for portraying on a hugely popular BBC show.

David Tennant, star of Doctor Who, is the Fourteenth Doctor and his TARDIS will land in the CBeebies Bedtime Story universe tonight (Friday 24 November), ahead of the first 60th-anniversary special episode of Doctor Who.

And while some parents ask is Doctor Who suitable for kids? David will be reading The Way Back Home by Oliver Jeffers to families across the UK.

(Image credit: BBC)

The Way Back Home is a tale all about friendship, adventure and helping others. When a boy discovers an aeroplane in his closet, he does what any young adventurer would do: he flies it into space! Fortunately, there's friendship to be found, and what better way of finding your way back home, than by making a friend?

And it's not just the kids who are excited, one adult fan wrote, "Really excited! Doctor Who 60!"

A second fan said, "This is such a lovely and magical idea (the trailer, I must say, is marvellous!)"

And a third fan added, "No way! I loved the bedtime stories Freema (Agyeman) did years ago! I'm way too excited about this for an adult haha"

The Doctor joins the stellar slate of famous faces to have read a CBeebies Bedtime Story including Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Guz Khan, Jodie Whittaker, Kate Winslet, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Ed Sheeran and Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page.

Kate Middleton has also previously taken part in the show where she gave a glimpse into her parenting routine.

In this upcoming instalment, the official CBeebies Grown-ups Twitter account teased, "The Doctor is BACK! David Tennant reads our CBeebies Bedtime Story as the Doctor. To see a clip of him in action, head over to our CBeebies website."

The Doctor is BACK! David Tennant reads our CBeebies Bedtime Story as the Doctor. To see a clip of him in action, head over to our #CBeebies website: https://t.co/CZPUkDLBnvOn iPlayer in the UK from 24th Nov 🇬🇧 @BBCDoctorWho #DoctorWho #DavidTennant @OliverJeffers pic.twitter.com/Xyua9SpaSdNovember 23, 2023 See more

CBeebies Bedtime Story is on each weekday at 6.50 pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who’s story will air on Friday 24 November.

