Is Joel Dommett married and does he have kids? Everything we know about the comedian's family life

Fans of the presenter and comedian want to know if Joel Dommett is married and who his wife, Hannah Cooper, is.

Joel Dommett is a TV personality recognised by most in the UK, thanks to his roles hosting The Masked Singer and occasionally stepping in as a presenter on ITV's This Morning. Now, he's hosting the National Television Awards too, one of the biggest nights in British entertainment.

So it's hardly surprising that the public is intrigued by Joel's family life. In May 2023, he announced his wife Hannah is pregnant, after marrying the model in 2019 - two years after the pair got engaged. Keep reading to find out more about Hannah and Joel's relationship so far...

Is Joel Dommett married?

Joel Dommett has been married to his wife Hannah Cooper since 2019. The pair have been together since 2017, and reportedly met after Hannah drunkenly messaged Joel with a cat emoji on Instagram after his appearance on I'm A Celebrity in 2016.

Joel and Hannah made their relationship public in 2017 and got engaged after just a year of dating. In 2019, they were married in a ceremony that took place in Mykonos, Greece. It has been reported that comedian and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling performed their ceremony.

Joel proposed to Hannah on the last page of his memoir, It’s Not Me, It’s Them: Confessions of a Hopeless Modern Romantic, which was released in 2018. He dedicated the last two pages of his book to Hannah and later announced that she had said yes on Instagram with a video of a door lock changing from 'vacant' to 'engaged'.

Discussing the wedding with OK! Joel previously said: "It was honestly so fun.

"I was fully prepared to say it was the best day of my life and pretend it was - because I've been lucky enough to do Bake Off and I've had these amazing experiences in my life - but it was genuinely the best day of my life!

"We had 28 people there. Some people have weddings where half the day is saying hi and bye to people.

"I wanted our closest friends and family to have a wonderful time."

Who is Joel Dommett's wife Hannah Cooper?

Hannah Cooper is a British model and has worked for several high-street brands, including Boux Avenue, M&S and MissGuided. She was born in Holland and was discovered by a modelling scout outside Topshop in Oxford Circus at 16.

Hannah has also appeared on the pages of Grazia, OK! and Sunday Express Magazine, and previously co-hosted the ITV comedy series Home Alone With Joel Dommett during the coronavirus lockdown. She has also been on Meet the Richardsons, and took part in Gogglebox alongside Joel.

Speaking about his wife, Joel previously told MailOnline, "I love working with Hannah, I really do. She’s so naturally joyful and funny, and likeable, something I’ve had to work at for 15 years, and it just comes to her naturally, which is very frustrating."

The pair host a podcast together, called Never Have I Ever, in which listeners send in suggestions of things they should try that they have never done before. Previous episodes have seen the couple go to a life drawing class and stay in a haunted house for the night.

Hannah is also an ambassador for the charity Brain Tumour Support along with husband Joel, after her mother was sadly diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020.

Does Joel Dommett have kids?

Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah are currently expecting their first child. The happy couple shared the news with the world in May, posting a joint photo on Instagram that shows Hannah sharing her baby bump next to Joel in a strip of black and white photos.

Hannah captioned the photo, "Does anyone know how to change a nappy? 🤍 Because Joel has s**t himself."

And the baby is due any day now, as Joel previously revealed that the arrival could clash with his NTAs commitment. Speaking with comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe on their podcast Parenting Hell, Joel said that the NTAs are "fairly soon to the due date". He added, "They say they've got a contingency but they won't tell me who it is."

Meanwhile, Rob joked, "If she goes into the labour the day of the NTA's which is live from the O2, just let me know and I'll get there and I'll host it."

Joel Dommett net worth

Joel Dommett is reported to have a net worth of around £2.4 million. He became a household name after appearing as a finalist on I'm A Celebrity in 2016, but he previously had been a touring comedian and appeared on Impractical Jokers UK from 2013 to 2014, before becoming a panellist on Sky 1's Bring the Noise in 2015.

It is believed that Joel received around £25,000 for his stint on I'm A Celeb, but it's likely that he's earning much more now, as he has solidified his status as one of ITV's biggest stars.

He began hosting The Masked Singer in 2020 and now hosts its spin-off show, The Masked Dancer, too. As well as occasionally stepping in on flagship show This Morning, Joel has been the host of the National Television Awards since 2021.

