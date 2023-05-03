The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett announces wife Hannah Cooper is pregnant with their first child

Comedian Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper are expecting their first child together.

The happy couple shared their news in a joint Instagram post, which shows Hannah displaying her baby bump next to an excited Joel in a number of black and white photobooth snaps.

The British model joked in the caption: "Does anyone know how to change a nappy? Because Joel has s**t himself".

Fans and friends were quick to share their joy for the couple in the comment section. Among them was Youtube star Jim Chapman who wrote: "Congratulations!!! Big news".

Joel, 37, and Hannah, 32, met in December 2016, shortly after Joel's appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here (opens in new tab). The model slid into the Masked Singer star's DMs on Instagram with an emoji and the two hit it off immediately.

Joel told Loose Women (opens in new tab), back in 2018: "She sent me an emoji with a cat with the heart eyes, and that was it.

"I've been burned online with relationships before, but we met up and got on really well and went on a super first date. Now on every anniversary we replicate our first date."

They made their first public appearance as a couple in May 2017 and a few months later, in December 2017, Joel popped the question to Hannah (opens in new tab).

Hannah and Joel tied the knot (opens in new tab) in September 2019 in a romantic beach ceremony in Mykonos, Greece. Love Island star and friend Iain Stirling officiated the nuptials. Sharing photos of their special day (opens in new tab) on social media, Joel called his wedding day the "BEST DAY EVER".

Months prior to the wedding Joel and Hannah shared the news that they'd bought their first house together. During the 2020 coronavirus lockdown, the two co-hosted ITV comedy show Home Alone with Joel Dommett from their home, featuring skits of the couple pranking each other around the house.

Joel and Hannah have also appeared together on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Talking about his wife in 2018, Joel told Metro.co.uk: "This is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. It's easy."

Congratulations!

