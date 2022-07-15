Is Resident Evil on Netflix? New series, cast and what we know of a season 2

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One of the most popular video game franchises in the world has been given the series treatment. And fans eager to feast their eyes on the new offering want to know if Resident Evil is on Netflix to watch.

The latest instalment of the Resident Evil franchise has landed. Starting life as a horror video game series for the PlayStation in 1996, it has spawned a host of media forms since its inception. For over 2 decades, Resident Evil has been found in the form of animated and live action films, comic books and more. On July 14, the highest grossing horror franchise of all time began its latest life as a television series. The show follows twin sisters Jade and Billie Wesker, across 2 different timelines. Here’s everything we know about the blood-filled zombie thriller series.

Is the new Resident Evil series on Netflix?

Yes, the new Resident Evil series is available to watch exclusively on Netflix. The eight-part series arrived on the streaming platform on July 14, 2022, with all episodes available to watch immediately. Each episode is around 1 hour long in length.

In 2020 when the series was announced, Netflix reported (opens in new tab) Andrew Dabb would act as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Speaking about the show being exclusive to Netflix, Dabb said “Resident Evil is my favourite game of all time. I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world."

He added: "For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before”.

What is the Resident Evil series about?

The new Resident Evil series follows one of Umbrella Corporation’s top executives Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick), who oversees the company’s latest pharmaceutical breakthrough - a multipurpose drug, named ‘Joy’. Designed to eliminate depression and anxiety, the wonder drug is also set to make the company a profit of billions.

When Wesker uncovers unwanted complications arising from using the drug, he tries to prevent it from being made available to the public.

According to The Verge (opens in new tab), the show jumps between 2022 and 2036. It follows real series’ protagonists Jade and Billie - who happen to be Weskers’ fraternal twin daughters. With Jade and Billie created specifically for the new Netflix series, the show’s 2022 arc focuses on their younger versions living in New Racoon City, and the tense relationship with their father.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The year the girls uncover secrets their father is hiding about Umbrella Corporation, is the year the deadly T-Virus is unleashed. This leads to the zombie apocalypse fans are familiar with.

The 2036 narrative follows Jade - now 30-years-old - in a zombie infested London as she fights against the undead. On the run from Umbrella Corporation, Jade lives in a world where the human race has rapidly depleted, and flesh eating zombies make up the population majority.

What is the Resident Evil series based on?

The series is based on the original video game. It is the second time the video game has been adapted for television audiences - following the animated miniseries Infinite Darkness. This was also adapted by Netflix, arriving on the streaming platform in July 2021.

The show also marks the ninth live-action adaptation of the video game, with other forms of media preceding the animation. A new universe has been created for the series, with some characters and backstories from the game woven in.

Resident Evil: Series cast

Lance Reddick (The Wire, John Wick) as Albert Wesker

(The Wire, John Wick) as Albert Wesker Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels, Midsomer Murders) as Jade Wesker

(Charlie’s Angels, Midsomer Murders) as Jade Wesker Tamara Smart (The Worst Witch, Artemis Fowl) as young Jade Wesker

(The Worst Witch, Artemis Fowl) as young Jade Wesker Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale) as Billie Wesker

Siena Agudong (Star Falls, Alex & Me) as young Billie Wesker

Paola Núñez (The Purge, Deputy) as Evelyn Marcus

Mpho Osei Tutu (The Imposter, Seriously Single) as Yen

Anthony Oseyemi (Our Girl, Shadow) as Roth

Marisa Drummond (Actually Quite A Lot, O Vet!) as Guard

Lea Vivier (Legacy) as Susana Franco

Ahad Raza Mir (Sammi, Aangan) as Arjun Batra

Speaking to CBR (opens in new tab), actress Ella Balinska - who plays Jade Wesker - told of the work that went into filming the series. She said “Honestly, it was incredible to see the amount of work that had gone into the world-building. The art department did such an incredible job. The prosthetics and special effects were incredible."

(Image credit: Netflix)

"These zeroes… the supporting artists were in the chair from 4 am in the morning, and they went through physical-training sessions to be able to get their movements down," she added. "It made it very easy, as an actor, to fully immerse yourself into this world. That really reflects in the show because we are so in it”.

Are the Resident Evil films on Netflix?

No, only Resident Evil: Extinction (the second film) is available to watch on Netflix. All other Resident Evil films - minus the final film - are available to watch on NOW TV and Sky TV.

The last Resident Evil film - The Final Chapter - is available to watch on Sky, but viewers will have to pay extra to see it. Otherwise the other five films are free with your subscription.

Do you need to have seen the films to watch the new Resident Evil series?

No, you don’t need to see the films before watching the Resident Evil series on Netflix. The films are based on the video game in the same way the series is - so the films and series aren’t related.

According to Fansided (opens in new tab), there are Easter Eggs from the game and films dotted throughout the series, which only those who have seen both will understand. However, these aren’t necessary to understand the narratives.

How many Resident Evil films are there?

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

Will there be a Resident Evil season 2?

A season 2 of the Resident Evil series remains unconfirmed. There is speculation that with the huge popularity of the franchise - a second season is likely. However, others are of the opinion that due to mixed reviews, the show could be cancelled. So time will tell.

Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) gave the new series a critics score of 59% and an even lower audience rating of 36%, which doesn’t look promising. Critics on the site described it as “muddled” and “tacky”.

The Guardian (opens in new tab) on the other hand, described the show as “this gory, cliffhanger-packed video game adaptation is eight hours of mindless, blood-soaked zombie fun”, offering 4 out of 5 stars.

Netflix's #ResidentEvil series is a winner, whether you're new to the franchise or a diehard counting every Easter Egg. Love love love Lance Reddick as Wesker. As a RESIDENT EVIL fan, I'm digging the adaptation's focus on Umbrella, viral mysteries, and yes, zombie action. pic.twitter.com/VKyaPaCykqJuly 12, 2022 See more

Social media fans were equally as divided. One Twitter user raved about the new Netflix series, admitting to “digging the adaptation's focus on Umbrella, viral mysteries, and yes, zombie action”.

Another viewer pointed out (opens in new tab) they thought the characters and writing were of a poor standard. Others were quick to agree, calling out the show for being “ludicrous” and not staying true to the Resident Evil universe fans have come to expect from the franchise.

