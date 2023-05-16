Jack Whitehall reveals he is expecting his first baby with girlfriend Roxy Horner

Jack Whitehall has revealed the wonderful news that he's expecting his first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner.

The 34-year-old comedian and actor took to Instagram to share the news, posting a series of sweet black and white photos of him and Horner, 31, beaming with images from their ultrasound scan (opens in new tab).

True to form, Whitehall couldn't help but joke in the photo's caption, writing, "And I thought I wasn't getting enough attention when the dog arrived…" He later took to Twitter to add, "Should probably finally learn to drive now. #Adulting #DadLevel."

Sharing the same two photos to her Instagram page, Horner opted for a more sentimental caption, writing underneath the photos, "The best news to share..."

Fans and family were quick to comment on both posts, sharing their delight at the sweet announcement. Whitehall's mother, actress Hilary Whitehall commented, "We love you all so much! You have made @fatherwhitehall and me so very, VERY happy".

Following their pregnancy (opens in new tab) announcement, Roxy told Hello Magazine, "I’ve always been quite a maternal person, so it was a relief to finally fall pregnant."

She also revealed to the publication that she and Jack had previously suffered through a miscarriage (opens in new tab), making her current pregnancy all the more nerve racking. She spoke candidly, ""We had a miscarriage last year and so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby because I was so worried something would happen again and I didn’t want to have to kind of tell the world.

"I think because we did go through that miscarriage you realise how fragile the baby is, and just how common actually a miscarriage is, and that so many women go through it - I had no idea how common it actually was. It just makes this feel extra special and you're more grateful that everything's fine."

How did Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner meet?

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner first met when the comedian was traveling in Australia and they ended up isolating together at Jack's home in London when they both got back to their home country. According to reports in The Sun, it was love at first sight and the pair have been going strong ever since.

The pair are notoriously private but Whitehall did comment on their relationship back in 2021 after Horner collapsed at the Brit Awards, which she later found out was caused by undiagnosed type 1 diabetes.

Following the harrowing event, Horner posted a picture of her and Jack to Instagram, sharing, "I'm so lucky and grateful for my man, my biggest support through everything. I don't know what I would have done this past year without you.

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Image)

Who is Jack Whitehall's girlfriend Roxy Horner?

Roxy Horner is an Essex-born model who made her first appearance in British Vogue, a whopping feat, at the mere age of 17. She has since modelled for a number of well-known fashion brands, including Boohoo, Superdry and Boux Avenue.

She has been signed to Premier Model Management modelling agency for over a decade and also has a number of small acting credits under her belt.