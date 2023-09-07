Jack Whitehall welcomes first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner giving fans first glimpse of their baby and hilarious nod to how fatherhood's changed him

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jack Whitehall has become a father for the first time after girlfriend Roxy Horner gave birth - and he's given fans a sweet glimpse of their newborn baby.

The actor, comedian and writer started dating Roxy after they met in Australia, and upon returning to the UK they isolated together through the Coronavirus lockdown at Jack's London home.

And while the couple have kept their relationship somewhat private, news that Jack Whitehall was expecting his first baby was announced earlier this year. Now, the pair have become proud parents who no doubt will be learning all about how to get their baby to sleep and experiencing 10-month sleep regression.

Jack shared a couple of snaps to tell fans on Instagram about his lovely news - one is taken of him holding his newborn baby and another of Roxy cradling the child as he takes a selfie of them all from the hospital bedside.

He uploaded them with the caption, "Well this just happened! Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn’t have even imagined. In awe of my partner Roxy who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever."

A post shared by Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) A photo posted by on

He continued to explain how fatherhood had changed him, telling fans, "So excited to have started a family of my own. Having vowed I’d never be that guy I am now 100% going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid. I also wore Skechers [the comfort footwear brand] to hospital, I think I must accept I am a full blown dad now."

He also joked, "Name wise after this weekend I think ‘rice, rice, baby’ has a nice ring to it."

And on X (formerly known as Twitter) he declared, "WARNING: This account is now going to feature exclusively dad jokes."

WARNING: This account is now going to feature exclusively dad jokes. pic.twitter.com/H6V9qE7zt5September 6, 2023 See more

And his witty post has resonated with fans.

One fan put, "Amazing, congrats and now the journey begins. Good luck I’m sure you’ll be great parents, laughter is a great tool for most occasions."

Another fan wrote, "Congratulations Jack. Welcome to Dad's club. Another lifelong journey begins!"

And a third fan joked, "Congratulations to you both. As you are an Arsenal fan. Will Arsene be one of the child’s given names?"

Jack has not yet revealed what baby name they've chosen for their newborn, but judging from his joking around, it wouldn't surprise us if he did want to pick an unusual baby name.

Meanwhile, Roxy shared a gorgeous snap of he cradling her newborn baby girl - who is wearing a beautiful gown - with fans on Instagram and captioned it, "The love of my life". In the snap, Roxy has cute pink baby-themed nails.

A post shared by ℛ♡✗ℽ ツ (@roxyhorner) A photo posted by on

The model gave brith at the prestigious Lindo Wing at St. Mary's in London - the hospital that royals including Kate Middleton have given birth in.

