How old is James Middleton and who is his wife Alizée Thevenet?

In the wake of his surprise secret nuptials, we reveal how old is James Middleton and everything to know about his relationship with his new wife.

As the sibling of the Duchess of Cambridge, James Middleton was always going to be one of Britain’s most eligible bachelors. But alas the businessman is now off the market – for good – following news of James Middleton’s wedding to new wife Alizée Thevenet.

The two newlyweds – who recently bought their first house together – have a seriously cute ‘how they met’ story with James’s pet pooch Ella playing accidental matchmaker to the pair.

How old is James Middleton?

James Middleton is 34-years-old. He was born on 15 April 1987 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading to parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

He is the younger brother of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and their sister Pippa Middleton.

James has previously joked that he has always been best known as the younger sibling of both – even before Kate married Prince William in 2011.

“It’s always been, whether at school or now, that I am Pippa and Catherine’s little brother. It’s probably going to be the story of my life,” he said in a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail. “[But] I am James Middleton. I am very proud to be ‘the little brother of…’ but, equally, they are proud that I am who I am.”

Like Kate and Pippa, he attended Marlborough College in Wiltshire. He then went on to study further at the University of Edinburgh, but dropped out in 2006 to set up his first business venture.

What is James Middleton’s job?

James Middleton is a businessman.

He established several cake companies after leaving University – including Nice Cakes and the Cake Kit Company – which provides baked goods for private events and occasions.

He is also CEO of the marshmallow company Boomf, which counts Dragons’ Den star Nick Jenkins (aka Mr Moonpig) as chairman.

James Middleton’s latest venture is dog food company Ella & Co. An idea that came to him whilst James was battling with depression.

The company launched in June 2020 and focuses on creating “the perfect balanced diet” to keep your dog healthy.

Ella & Co is named after James’s long time dog Ella, who he credits with helping him through his darkest days. And who also had a significant role in introducing him to his wife.

Who is James Middleton’s wife Alizée Thevenet?

James Middleton is married to wife Alizée Thevenet, a French financial analyst.

Her first name Alizée is based on her father Jean-Gabriel Thevenet’s love of sailing. With the retired French diplomat telling the Daily Mail, “My daughter is named after my first love, which is wind-surfing, and the Alize wind that fills the sails.”

She grew up between France and Belgium, before heading to London – where she graduated from Queen Mary, University of London in 2013 with a Master’s degree in Investment and Finance.

The trilingual French woman (she speaks French, Spanish and England) currently works as a Director for TreasurySpring, a financial technology company based in London.

Alizée met James in 2018 when the two were attending an event at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea. With James’ beloved dog Ella seeming making the first move.

James wrote in The Telegraph, “I have Ella to thank for introducing me to Alizée in 2018. Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace. However, she made a beeline for Alizée.”

An embarrassed James went over to apologise and the two struck up a conversation, whilst Alizée gave the pet pooch a well-earnt pat.

“Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella,” adds James. “If I hadn’t trusted Ella, I wouldn’t have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn’t have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée.”

When did James Middleton propose to wife Alizée Thevenet?

James Middleton popped the question to now-wife Alizée Thevenet in September 2019.

The youngest Middleton shared the news publicly one month later in October with a sweet post on Instagram.

“She said OUI,” he captioned the post, signalling to Alizée’s french heritage. He also gave an adorable nod to their couple name with the hashtag #Jalizee

It seems that an engagement was on the cards for quite some time. With Alizée’s dad telling the Daily Mail in January 2019, “My daughter Alizee is very happy with James, they are very much in love.”

The two live together in west London. But during the pandemic, they relocated to the Middletons’ home in Berkshire.

James and Alizée’s wedding plans were also de-railed due to coronavirus.

They were initially set to wed in May 2020 but rearranged to a later date that summer due to the lockdown wedding rules in place.

Their second wedding date was also postponed again due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

When did James Middleton marry wife Alizée Thevenet?

James Middleton married Alizée Thevenet on the second weekend of September 2021.

The new husband and wife shared the good news on Instagram in a loved-up snap.

“Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷 Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️,” wrote James in the caption.

Guests in attendance at the secret South of France wedding ceremony were James’s parents Carole and Michael, plus sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton also made it to the Cote D’Azur for the nuptials. But it is not known if Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were in attendance.

One of the couple’s six dogs Mabel is also hilariously seen photobombing the couple in their wedding Instagram post.

James and Alizée’s other pet pooches include Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna and Nala.

Who is James Middleton’s ex girlfriend Donna Air?

Prior to meeting Alizée, James was in a relationship with British actress Donna Air.

The two dated on and off for four years after meeting at a private members club in London in February 2013.

She notably accompanied him to his sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May 2017. And the two were often spotted out attending high profile events and parties.

Donna confirmed her split from James in February 2018, when she was appearing on ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

She told the Mail on Sunday, “James and I are no longer an item. We parted ways in December [2017] but remain the very best of friends and always will be.”