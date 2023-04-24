Jordan Banjo’s wife gives birth to their third child as they share newborn son's unique name

Jordan Banjo's wife has given birth to their third child as he reveals his very unique baby name (opens in new tab).

The Diversity star, who is a campmate on the new I'm A Celeb...South Africa, has welcomed a son with his wife Naomi Courts.

He took to Instagram to share the journey of his wife's pregnancy from her growing baby bump to his newborns arrival and captioned it, "Hello world".

He then released a snap of his newborn baby son's face and his unusual name choice in a separate post. It comes after a unique fruit inspired baby name soared in popularity.

He adoringly captioned it, "Atreus Funso Banjo" revealing that the baby was born on "20.04.2023" and weighed "8lb 8oz".

"I’m so proud of you Naomi, my angel, my wife and the most incredible mum to our children, thank you for our 3 beautiful children, a gift I can never repay, I love you."

Jordan already has son Cassius Ashley, four, and daughter Mayowa 'Mimi' angel, aged three, with his wife and will be busy in the coming weeks as he is interviewing artists backstage at the coronation Concert which you can watch on the TV.

Fans have been quick to share their congratulations. One fan wrote, "Congratulations, beautiful and cool name.. well done Mammy."

Another fan put, "Congrats and welcome to the world baby banjo"

A third fan added, "Congrats guys, so happy for you, Atreus is beautiful!"

Fellow Diversity co-star Perri Kiely simply put two red love heart emojis.

He's not the only Diversity star to have kids, Warren Russell announced he was becoming a dad back in 2018 and in 2020 Ashley Banjo welcomed his second child with wife Francesca.

Jordan and Naomi married in August 2022 following a 2020 proposal as their wedding was postponed due to Covid.

The couple enjoyed a relaxing baby moon in Tuscany just last month ahead of their third baby's arrival.

Jordan is set to make a return to the Jungle when I'm A Celebrity...South Africa returns on ITV1 tonight. But luckily for him the series has been pre-recorded so he will be able to watch from the comfort of his home as he adjusts to becoming a father of three - providing he can get his baby to sleep.

He previously opened up on how fatherhood has changed his life, as he took his kids along to Nickelodeon's Slimefest, where he told the Mirror, "Cass was here, little man was here, he watched the show. Well, he watched the first five minutes then he fell asleep so it's not a great review. He did the same thing on our tour that we're on at the minute. He came, he fell asleep.

"But it's alright, when he's older I'll be like, 'Oh you've got a school play, wicked!' And then I'll just be asleep in the front row."