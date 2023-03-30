I'm a Celeb...South Africa line-up - who is going in the jungle?
The ITV reality show is back for a new series and location as we look at all you need to know about the upcoming show...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
I'm A Celebrity... South Africa line-up has been announced and fans are wondering who is going into the jungle?
ITV returns with a spin-off show of its original I'm A Celebrity (opens in new tab) franchise that is usually filmed in Australia (opens in new tab), bringing an old but new group of celebrities together to compete head to head in the hope of being crowned I'm a Celebrity Legend.
While each celebrity has starred on the hit series at some point in its 21-year history, there will new camp battles, new bushtucker trials (opens in new tab) and conflicts and strong bonds than ever before...
As we look at who's in the official line-up....
I'm A Celebrity...South Africa line-up
The following celebrities have so far been confirmed in the I'm A Celebrity... South Africa line-up; Amir Khan, Jordan Banjo, Paul Burrell, Phil Tufnell, Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Fatmia Whitbread and Janice Dickinson.
They survived the Australian jungle, but South Africa is an even harder proposition which will push them to their limits and test them like never before. The challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving.
With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend'.
There will be many more celebrities taking part in the series but viewers will have to watch to find out who they are and when they will enter camp.
Amir Khan
Boxing champion Amir Khan will be pulling out the punches to give the trials his best shot. The dad-of-three (opens in new tab) to daughters Lamaisah, eight, Alayna, four and two-year-old son (opens in new tab) Muhammad, will be hoping to bring back a new, non-boxing title for the family.
He told his Instagram followers, "Ready to watch me again on I'm A Celebrity. I'm A Celebrity...South Africa will start at the end of April on ITV1 and ITVX."
Jordan Banjo
Swapping dance moves for camp moves, Diversity star Jordan Banjo will need his quick stepping and stamina to battle it out in the bushtucker trials. Having recently married his long-term girlfriend Naomi Courts after proposing to her (opens in new tab) back in 2020, shares son Cassius Ashley, four, and daughter Mayowa 'Mimi' Angel, three with his wife.
Jordan said, "I’m officially going back into the jungle… I’ll tell you this I'm A Celebrity South Africa was a different level to Australia…You can see it all end of April, wish me luck."
Paul Burrell
Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell is back to see if he can be crowned I'm A Celebrity Legend. He might be experienced with the royal family but has he got what it takes to climb the ranks and be reigning champ of the ITV reality show?
Paul, who divorced his wife Maria (opens in new tab), after 32 years of marriage, will be wondering if he will be speaking out more about the royals, after revealing Prince Harry's interviews were only causing him 'more pain'. (opens in new tab)
Paul told his followers, "If you saw Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway then you will know I am on I'm A Celebrity South Africa…..
"’I'm A Celebrity….South Africa will start at the end of April on ITV and ITVX (opens in new tab). I had great fun filming it….I really hope you enjoy it!"
Phil Tufnell
Former England cricketer, Phil Tufnell was among one of the early episodes of I'm A Celebrity so he should be prepared to expect the unexpected. He'll be hoping the new challenges and insects don't bowl him over.
He told his fans, "It’s Official - 20 years on I’m heading back…"
Shaun Ryder
Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder is expected to win over fans with his humor and his fans can't wait to see him return. One fan put, "Wouldn't normally watch these sort of shows but it different if there someone like Shaun in it, cos he will just be himself and tell it like he sees it like he did in the Aussie show...watch out for the snakes though Shaun and I don't mean the other contestants, I mean the f**kers that bite!!"
Helen Flanagan
The former Coronation Street (opens in new tab) star, is mum of three (opens in new tab) to Matilda, seven, Dellilah, aged four, and Charlie, two with her ex-finace Scott Sinclair. The actress simply told her fans "You're going to love the show".
The star recently addressed her split, telling fans, "I don't need anyone to write me a Valentine's Card telling me nice things about myself," as she posed in her underwear.
Viewers will be hoping for more cold shower scenes!
Carol Vorderman
Carol Vorderman (opens in new tab) isn't afraid to hit back at trolls after she responded to cruel comments about her 'pillow face' (opens in new tab) so campmates better watch out should they cross the star.
But the former Countdown (opens in new tab) star is expected to show her softer side, after losing her mum following a cancer battle (opens in new tab), less than a year ago and having previously opened up about her own depression battle (opens in new tab).
The TV presenter and Mathematics aces was once voted as having one of the best hairstyles for her age (opens in new tab).
Carol told her fans, "OMG I hope you like the series."
Fatmia Whitbread
Former Celebrity SAS Who Dares wins 2022 (opens in new tab) star Fatima Whitbread is gearing up for another round of grueling challenges, but this time in South Africa. But does she have what it takes?
Janice Dickinson
Janice Dickinson is another celebrity confirmed to be taking to the South African jungle shortly. The American model, television star and business woman, who married Dr Robert Garner (opens in new tab) in a romantic Beverly Hills ceremony, will be swapping a life of glitz and glamour for mud and mosquitos.
I'm A Celebrity South Africa trailer
I'm A Celebrity...South Africa presenters Ant and Dec return for the series and they star in the brand new trailer. The Geordie duo can be seen on Safari as they head over to the I'm A Celebrity camp via a jungle jeep.
And fans can't wait to tune in, one wrote, "I’m a huge fan of the show and I can’t wait to watch it in Africa."
Another fan put, "Cant wait to watch it can we?" and tagged a friend.
While a third fan suggested, "Katie Price should be in it."
Related ITV features:
- Is Kevin McKidd married, does he have children (opens in new tab)
- Soccer Aid 2023: Where is it held and when is it on? (opens in new tab)
- The Bay season 4 ending explained (opens in new tab)
- What is Lisa faulkner famous for and who is her daughter? (opens in new tab)
- ITVX You & Me (opens in new tab)
Video of the week
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
These Le Creuset dupes are 25% off in April 2023
If you're a fan of Le Creuset casserole dishes and need an alternative that doesn't break the bank, then look no further than these items from kitchenware provider Masterclass.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Where is The Dog Academy filmed on Channel 4? Filming locations
Dog owners and others tuning into the new Channel 4 show want to know where The Dog Academy is filmed. We've shared details of filming locations and the number of episodes.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Where is The Dog Academy filmed on Channel 4? Filming locations
Dog owners and others tuning into the new Channel 4 show want to know where The Dog Academy is filmed. We've shared details of filming locations and the number of episodes.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Jason and Clara: In Memory of Maudie - Why every parent should watch this documentary
It makes for emotional viewing
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Are Janelle and Adam still together? MAFS Australia season 10 update
Find out if Janelle and Adam are still together, the MAFS Australia couple that found themselves caught in a 'cheating' scandal.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Jason Watkin's wife and children - everything to know about Clara Francis and the couple's family life
Jason Watkins and his wife Clara Francis have sat down for an ITV documentary discussing the death of their 2-year-old daughter. Here's everything to know about his wife, children and family life.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Is Celebrity Hunted on every night? Schedule of the reality series explained
Is Celebrity Hunted on every night? We have all the details about the award-winning reality show, including cast and episode information.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Are Ollie and Tahnee still together? MAFS Australia season 10 couple update
Did the young lovebirds go the distance?
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Are Sandy and Dan still together? MAFS Australia season 10 update
Find out of Sandy and Dan are still together, one of the couple from MAFS Australia season 10.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published