I'm a Celeb...South Africa line-up - who is going in the jungle?

I'm A Celebrity... South Africa line-up has been announced and fans are wondering who is going into the jungle?

ITV returns with a spin-off show of its original I'm A Celebrity (opens in new tab) franchise that is usually filmed in Australia (opens in new tab), bringing an old but new group of celebrities together to compete head to head in the hope of being crowned I'm a Celebrity Legend.

While each celebrity has starred on the hit series at some point in its 21-year history, there will new camp battles, new bushtucker trials (opens in new tab) and conflicts and strong bonds than ever before...

As we look at who's in the official line-up....

I'm A Celebrity...South Africa line-up

The following celebrities have so far been confirmed in the I'm A Celebrity... South Africa line-up; Amir Khan, Jordan Banjo, Paul Burrell, Phil Tufnell, Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Fatmia Whitbread and Janice Dickinson.

They survived the Australian jungle, but South Africa is an even harder proposition which will push them to their limits and test them like never before. The challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving.

With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend'.

There will be many more celebrities taking part in the series but viewers will have to watch to find out who they are and when they will enter camp.

(Image credit: ITV Pictures)

Amir Khan

Boxing champion Amir Khan will be pulling out the punches to give the trials his best shot. The dad-of-three (opens in new tab) to daughters Lamaisah, eight, Alayna, four and two-year-old son (opens in new tab) Muhammad, will be hoping to bring back a new, non-boxing title for the family.

He told his Instagram followers, "Ready to watch me again on I'm A Celebrity. I'm A Celebrity...South Africa will start at the end of April on ITV1 and ITVX."

(Image credit: ITV)

Jordan Banjo

Swapping dance moves for camp moves, Diversity star Jordan Banjo will need his quick stepping and stamina to battle it out in the bushtucker trials. Having recently married his long-term girlfriend Naomi Courts after proposing to her (opens in new tab) back in 2020, shares son Cassius Ashley, four, and daughter Mayowa 'Mimi' Angel, three with his wife.

Jordan said, "I’m officially going back into the jungle… I’ll tell you this I'm A Celebrity South Africa was a different level to Australia…You can see it all end of April, wish me luck."

(Image credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell is back to see if he can be crowned I'm A Celebrity Legend. He might be experienced with the royal family but has he got what it takes to climb the ranks and be reigning champ of the ITV reality show?

Paul, who divorced his wife Maria (opens in new tab), after 32 years of marriage, will be wondering if he will be speaking out more about the royals, after revealing Prince Harry's interviews were only causing him 'more pain'. (opens in new tab)

Paul told his followers, "If you saw Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway then you will know I am on I'm A Celebrity South Africa…..

"’I'm A Celebrity….South Africa will start at the end of April on ITV and ITVX (opens in new tab). I had great fun filming it….I really hope you enjoy it!"

(Image credit: ITV)

Phil Tufnell

Former England cricketer, Phil Tufnell was among one of the early episodes of I'm A Celebrity so he should be prepared to expect the unexpected. He'll be hoping the new challenges and insects don't bowl him over.

He told his fans, "It’s Official - 20 years on I’m heading back…"

(Image credit: ITV)

Shaun Ryder

Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder is expected to win over fans with his humor and his fans can't wait to see him return. One fan put, "Wouldn't normally watch these sort of shows but it different if there someone like Shaun in it, cos he will just be himself and tell it like he sees it like he did in the Aussie show...watch out for the snakes though Shaun and I don't mean the other contestants, I mean the f**kers that bite!!"

(Image credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan

The former Coronation Street (opens in new tab) star, is mum of three (opens in new tab) to Matilda, seven, Dellilah, aged four, and Charlie, two with her ex-finace Scott Sinclair. The actress simply told her fans "You're going to love the show".

The star recently addressed her split, telling fans, "I don't need anyone to write me a Valentine's Card telling me nice things about myself," as she posed in her underwear.

Viewers will be hoping for more cold shower scenes!

(Image credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman

Carol Vorderman (opens in new tab) isn't afraid to hit back at trolls after she responded to cruel comments about her 'pillow face' (opens in new tab) so campmates better watch out should they cross the star.

But the former Countdown (opens in new tab) star is expected to show her softer side, after losing her mum following a cancer battle (opens in new tab), less than a year ago and having previously opened up about her own depression battle (opens in new tab).

The TV presenter and Mathematics aces was once voted as having one of the best hairstyles for her age (opens in new tab).

Carol told her fans, "OMG I hope you like the series."

(Image credit: ITV)

Fatmia Whitbread

Former Celebrity SAS Who Dares wins 2022 (opens in new tab) star Fatima Whitbread is gearing up for another round of grueling challenges, but this time in South Africa. But does she have what it takes?

(Image credit: itv)

Janice Dickinson

Janice Dickinson is another celebrity confirmed to be taking to the South African jungle shortly. The American model, television star and business woman, who married Dr Robert Garner (opens in new tab) in a romantic Beverly Hills ceremony, will be swapping a life of glitz and glamour for mud and mosquitos.

(Image credit: ITV)

I'm A Celebrity South Africa trailer

I'm A Celebrity...South Africa presenters Ant and Dec return for the series and they star in the brand new trailer. The Geordie duo can be seen on Safari as they head over to the I'm A Celebrity camp via a jungle jeep.

And fans can't wait to tune in, one wrote, "I’m a huge fan of the show and I can’t wait to watch it in Africa."

Another fan put, "Cant wait to watch it can we?" and tagged a friend.

While a third fan suggested, "Katie Price should be in it."

Related ITV features:

Video of the week