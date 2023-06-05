Kate Middleton opens up on feeling 'isolated' as a new mum
The Princess of Wales has detailed her time as a first time mum living away from her family
Kate Middleton has opened up on feeling 'isolated' as a new mum during a visit to a children's centre in Cardiff.
- Kate Middleton has admitted she felt 'isolated' as a new mum living in Anglesey following the birth of Prince George.
- The Princess of Wales lived away from her family while Prince William was in the RAF.
Kate Middleton has described how she felt being a first-time mum, telling other mums she felt 'isolated' in Anglesey.
Adjusting to life as a new parent can be tricky, with all the sleepless nights. But it's not just coffee that Kate needed.
The Princess of Wales, who is now a mother of three, to son Prince George, nine, daughter Princess Charlotte, eight, and son Prince Louis, five, moved to be closer to her parents after relocating from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, Windsor.
But just after she had her first baby, Kate and Prince William rented a property on the Bodargan Estate in Anglesey where they lived while William was in the RAF from 2010-2013.
And during their time there, Prince William calls it an "immensely a special place" as having worked at the RAF's north Welsh base, and Kate has revealed she struggled with how remote it was for her as a first-time mum.
Speaking to mums at a children's centre in Cardiff Kate said, "I was chatting to some of the mums, I had just had George, and William was still working with search and rescue, so we came up here when George was a tiny, tiny little baby in the middle of Anglesey."
She continued, "It was so isolated, so cut off, I didn't have my family around me; he was doing night shifts, so if only I'd had a center like this at a certain time."
And fans have empathised with her. One wrote, "I can imagine she did feel lonely. They were quite isolated..."
Another fan put, "I have even more respect for her"
And a third fan added, "Love her! No drama no fuss and not looking for sympathy. We always find out personal stuff about her years after they happened."
The four-bedroom farmhouse, located in the south western quarter of the Welsh island, was said to have been owned by Lord and Lady Meyrick, and cost approximately £750 per month.
It's understood that the property had a locally sourced Welsh slate roof and overlooked the Irish Sea and nearby Eryri mountains.
Prince William previously gushed, "Catherine and I look forward to returning again and again over the coming years with our family.
"I know that I speak for Catherine when I say that I have never in my life known somewhere as beautiful and as welcoming as Anglesey."
Nowadays Kate relies on her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and her nanny to help take care of childcare when she juggles parenting with royal duties.
Since extending her family, Kate has been active in focusing her efforts on the early childhood years and you can find more resources about family and parenting advice online.
