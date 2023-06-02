Liam Payne claims son Bear’s arrival ‘ruined’ his relationship with Cheryl

Liam Payne has claimed son Bear's arrival 'ruined' his relationship with Cheryl.

The popstar, who first met the former Girls Aloud singer when he auditioned on The X Factor back in 2008, went on to date her for two years during which time they welcomed their son Bear, a year after going official.

And while they kept details of their romance private, and the subsequent birth of their son, Liam has since spoken out about his former relationship and how having a baby changed things between them.

Speaking on an episode of Logan Paul's Impulsive Podcast, Liam claimed the arrival of his son Bear, who is now five years old, impacted his relationship with Cheryl, he said, "To be honest with you, it ruined a relationship at that point – but for all the right reasons."

Relationships aren't easy for any couple - with or without kids - and Goodto.com's Family Editor Stephanie Lowe, says, "Nothing really prepares you or your other half for just how much a baby is going to change your relationship. Everything has to change priorities, attitudes, needs, understanding. Everything. And if you're not ready for that as a couple it can really leave you feeling lonely. Turn to other parents, speak to professionals. It will all help."

And while Liam has described Cheryl as "the best mum in the world", he recalled how scary time it was when the baby arrived - as Cheryl 'haemorrhaged quite badly' after childbirth - and he became a father.

"It was me and a baby in the room and I had to take care of it. It was fun."

Liam even got Cheryl's eye tattooed on his body.

Despite splitting from Cheryl in 2016, Liam has gone on to keep contact with his son and ex Cheryl with reports they've been 'closer than they've ever been to co-parent' and has revealed what kind of legacy he wants to leave him.

"I take my son to school one or two times a week and it's the best thing." he said.

"The relationship we [him and Cheryl] have now as friends has only grown more. We broke up for a reason and now she gives me full autonomy of my life and to do what I do and I know he's [Bear's] taken care of. He is all she cares about and I couldn't ask for more."

Liam, split from fiancée Maya Henry in 2021 and is currently in a relationship with Kate Cassidy whom he's been dating since October 2022.

The One Direction star is taking part in Soccer Aid 2023