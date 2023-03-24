Soccer Aid 2023: Where is it held and who is playing?
All you need to know ahead of the all-star 2023 soccer tournament in aid of UNICEF
The countdown is on for the annual Soccer Aid contest that will see two all-star teams battle it out on the field as fans ask where is it held and who is playing?
Players competing in the upcoming England vs Soccer Aid XI match are in training ahead of this summer's tournament that hopes to raise even more funds for the UNICEF charity.
Lioness (opens in new tab) Jill Scott will make her debut as England captain while Usain Bolt returns to lead the Soccer Aid XI team.
Jill said, “The Euros, The Jungle and now Soccer Aid – it’s the holy trinity! I’ve won two of them, so just need Soccer Aid now to complete ‘The Treble’.
"I think of all three, this might be the one I’m most nervous about, though – just look at the names involved.”
You can join thousands of fans at the Theatre of Dreams to cheer on your favourite celebrities as we look at all you need to know about Soccer Aid 2023...
Where is Soccer Aid 2023 held?
Soccer Aid 2023 is being held at Old Trafford, in Manchester on 11th June 2023. The 2022 Soccer Aid (opens in new tab) contest was played at the London Stadium, the former Olympic Stadium at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford. And in previous years to that, games have been held at Old Trafford in Manchester, Wembley Stadium in London, Stamford Bridge in London and the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Who is playing in Soccer Aid 2023?
The following footballers and celebrities are confirmed to be playing in Soccer Aid 2023 with Emma Hayes and Vicky McClure managing and coaching the England squad and Robbie Keane managing and coaching the Soccer Aid XI team which consists of the following players:
Soccer Aid 2023 England Team
- Jill Scott (opens in new tab) (Captain)
- Paddy McGuinness (opens in new tab)
- Jermain Defoe
- Karen Carney
- Gary Cahill
- Jack Wiltshire
- Bugzy Malone
- Tom Grennan
- Sir Mo Farah
- Alex Brooker
- Gary Neville
- Paul Scholes
- Chunkz
- Joel Corry
- Eni Aluko
- David James
- Scarlette Douglas (opens in new tab)
Soccer Aid 2023 Soccer Aid XI Team
- Usain Bolt (Captain)
- Lee Mack
- Steven Bartlett
- Kem Cetinay... with more players still to be announced
And fans are thrilled with the line up so far. One eager fan wrote, "so gassed this and buzzing to watch this."
Another put, "Can't wait, just got tickets booked today."
While a third supporter added, "You’ve got Emma Hayes in charge!!! Nobody is better!"
Can you buy Soccer Aid shirts?
Yes, Soccer Aid WXI FC shirts can be purchased through SEE Tickets (opens in new tab), as an add on when purchasing a ticket to the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 match. Last years' shirts were priced at £50. Since Soccer Aid was launched in 2006 by co-founder Robbie Williams it has rasied more than £75million for UNICEF.
Soccer Aid kick-off time
Soccer Aid 2023 kick off time is expected to be 7.30pm on Sunday 11th June, with TV coverage starting much earlier in the build up to the big game. The match is available to watch on ITV, an hour later on ITV+1 and on ITVX (opens in new tab) with Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott hosting the show.
Child tickets from £10, adult tickets from £20, visit Socceraid.org.uk (opens in new tab) for more information
