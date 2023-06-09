Lindsay Lohan reveals Jamie Lee Curtis's simple advice for being a working mother
Lindsay Lohan, who is pregnant with her first child, has opened up about her plans to return to the screen after giving birth
Lindsay Lohan has shared Jamie Lee Curtis's advice for coping as a working mother, after consulting with her Freaky Friday co-star about her upcoming role as a first-time parent.
The US actress may be on maternity leave right now, but that doesn't mean she'll be giving up her career any time soon.
Lohan, who announced she is pregnant with husband Bader Shammas in March, has now announced that she plans on returning to the workplace after giving birth - and she may even have her little one in tow.
The exciting update comes shortly after it was revealed that Freaky Friday 2 is happening, with both the Parent Trap star and Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed to reprise their iconic roles as Anna and Tess, respectively.
"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently," she told Allure, "and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.’"
Elsewhere in the interview, Lohan opened up about her "overwhelming" experience of pregnancy. The 36-year-old said she's been crying "happy tears", before adding, that the reaction is "probably baby emotion." She also discussed her excitement about meeting her future child, telling the magazine, "I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom."
Lohan is currently living in a beachside villa in Dubai, having fallen in love with the city after visiting for the first time in 2015. It was here that she discovered she was about to become a mother, after taking a test which revealed she was five and a half weeks pregnant.
"It was so unexciting,” she admitted. "I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’”
It remains unknown when Lohan is due to give birth, but it's believed she'll be welcoming her little one in late summer. The Mean Girls star has treated her Instagram followers to a handful of updates about her pregnancy over the past few months, including photos from her baby shower and a poolside snap of her wearing a maternity swimsuit.
