Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan is 'blessed' to be pregnant with her first child with husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is pregnant (opens in new tab) with her and husband Bader Shammas' first child, as she tells fans she feels 'blessed' and 'excited'.

The American actress and singer, who is best known for starring in naughties movie Mean Girls, got engaged (opens in new tab) to Bader after two years dating. And just eight months after a rep confirmed they were married when she called him her "husband" on her Instagram birthday post, they are due to be parents.

Lindsay shared their happy news with her 12.5m followers, uploading a photo of a baby-grow which had the words 'coming soon' printed on the front. She simply captioned the snap, "We are blessed and excited!"

And fans have shared their delight with the news.

One fan put, "So happy for you. I feel like it’s a full circle moment. You’re going to be a great mom."

Another fan said, "Congratulations so happy and excited for you."

And a third joked, "Because of that Mean Moms (sequel to mean girls) must happen. Hehe. Kidding. Congratulations Lindsay!"

Lindsay tagged her husband in the post but his account is set to private.

Lindsay surprised fans last year when she announced that she had got married (opens in new tab), when she captioned a selfie with him, "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband.”

She continued, “My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Lindsay as she recently returned to screens in Netflix' Christmas movie (opens in new tab) Falling For Christmas and in November she dropped the biggest hint that kids were on the cards.

She told her Mean Girls co-star Amanda Seyfried, "I want to do a few fun things, and then I want to do some more serious things....and I want to have kids."

Lindsay previously said she wanted to adopt a child after spending time in Turkey with Syrian refugees.

"It made me realise how much I love kids. I would love to have two or maybe four kids..” Lindsay told the Mail on Sunday back in 2018 when she was aged 32 but confessed back then that "I have no plans to start my own family yet".

Looks like the time is right now, Congratulations!