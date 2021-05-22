We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 29, discovered they were both pregnant on a work Zoom call, but insist their joint pregnancy was not planned.

The girls – who both recently announced their pregnancies – have now opened up about how exactly they found out they were both pregnant. Which has left fans wondering, are Little Mix splitting up?

Perrie, 27, explained the band were on a work Zoom call where their schedule was being planned out for the next two years and panicked because she had this huge secret she was keeping.

In a Tik Tok interview, Perrie – who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – said, “We were on a work Zoom and we were chatting about things that were coming up in our schedule because in Little Mix we are blocked out two years in advance…

“I was thinking, ‘I won’t be able to do that.’ I messaged my manager and she called me and said, ‘You’re pregnant’.”

The band’s manager, Samantha Cox, then added Leigh-Anne to the call, who is set to welcome a baby with her fiancé Andre Gray.

Perrie said, “I just heard this voice that said, ‘Perrie! You too!’ And then we just cried our eyes out. What timing!”

Jade Thirwall is the only member of the band not expecting a baby, after Jesy Nelson quit the girl group earlier this year following years of “mentally bullying” herself.

She has just signed a solo record deal with Polydor Records and is set to release her debut album later this year.

“This is such a pinch-me moment,” Jesy said. “I cannot wait for you guys to hear what I’ve been working on and to start this new chapter.”

Jesy news aside, Jade has been busy protecting the baby news – even faking backache to protect their secret whilst on set.

Video of the Week

Revealing the behind-the-scenes details of a recent music video shoot, Perrie said, “We were pregnant at the time and so out of breath, but we didn’t want anybody to know… so like choreographers and things.

“We didn’t want anyone to know so Jade was going, ‘oh my back’ and she was joining in!”

Jade joked, “Any excuse for me to sit out for five minutes… I was just like, ‘Yeah me too!'”