Little Mix pregnancies: When are Perrie and Leigh-Anne’s babies due?

News of the Little Mix pregnancies has come as a big surprise to fans.

It’s been a period of big announcements for British girlband Little Mix, who said a sad goodbye to bandmate Jesy Nelson in 2020 following news of her extended break.

The band released their first album as a threesome in 2021, but concerns over the group’s future and rumours of a potential Little Mix split have swirled since two members announced exciting plans to start a family.

Little Mix are set to welcome a couple of new little members later this year with two of the band’s singers pregnant at the same time.

The shock Little Mix pregnancies are just two of many celebrity babies we can look forward to in 2021, in addition to The One Show’s Jermaine Jenas’s first child and Harry and Meghan’s second baby.

Little Mix pregnancies: Which Little Mix members are pregnant?

It’s a double celebration for the best-selling British girl group with not one but TWO bandmates announcing their pregnancies this year.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is expecting her first child with her footballer fiancé Andre Grey. The couple shared their happy news with fans on instagram, with Leigh-Anne uploading photos from her professional pregnancy shoot.

Six days later, fellow bandmate Perrie Edwards announced her pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with her long-term boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and made the announcement with some black and white bump photos on her instagram account.

Little Mix’s third member Jade Thirwall was clearly delighted for her friends. She commented on Perrie’s post: “Beaming for you both ♥️ I’m the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x”

Meanwhile, former bandmate Jesy Nelson showed her support by liking both of the girls’ pregnancy posts.

When is Perrie Edwards’ baby due?

Perrie Edwards is assumed to be at least three months pregnant (if not more!) which would mean her baby will be born before the end of the year.

No doubt the singer followed doctor advice and waited to share her baby news after the 12 week scan. This is when it is considered safe to announce a pregnancy, as midwives can check the baby is safe and well. 12 weeks is also when the risk of miscarriage greatly reduces.

Perrie has not said when her due date is and has also not confirmed whether the couple are expecting a baby boy or girl.

Fellow pregnant Little Mix star Leigh-Anne shared how excited she was to have her friend pregnant at the same time as her.

“Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both,” she commented on Perrie’s instagram post. “And so happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much”.

When is Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s baby due?

Like Perrie, it is thought that Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s baby is due this year and will be born in autumn/winter 2021.

This is based on the assumption that Leigh-Anne was at least 12 weeks pregnant upon her announcement. Though from the size of her bump it looks like she may actually be further along than this.

Leigh-Anne has not confirmed her baby’s due date or revealed her baby’s gender.

Leigh-Anne debuted her bump in a dramatic green satin co-ord outfit. She told fans how she and her partner had “dreamed about this moment for so long” and were looking forward to meeting their new addition.

How old is Perrie Edwards and who is her partner, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain?

Perrie Edwards is 27-years-old and will turn 28 on 10 July this year.

The Little Mix vocalist has been dating her partner Alex Oxlade Chamberlain for just under five years, with the couple getting together in November 2016. However, they didn’t make their relationship public until early 2017.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain is a successful Premier League footballer who plays for Liverpool FC. He has also played for England in the national football team, first appearing on the squad in 2012 and qualifying again in 2014. He was sadly left out of the 2018 World Cup line-up because of an injury.

It seems Alex is an excited but nervous dad-to-be. He jokingly commented on Perrie’s Instagram post: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies?” Before adding: “So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights.”

How old is Leigh-Anne Pinnock and who is her fiancé, Andre Grey?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is 29-years-old and was born on 4 October 1991.

She became engaged to Andre Gray on 28 May 2020 when the couple celebrated their four-year anniversary. Andre went down on one knee during a romantic holiday.

Leigh-Anne’s fiancé is also 29 and is a professional footballer at the Premier League club Watford.

He was also called up to join the Jamaica national football team, making his debut in March 2021.