Louise Redknapp has admitted she contemplated taking her own life after splitting from husband-of-19-years, Jamie Redknapp.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star made the admission in a candid interview with the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, and said the two sons she shares with Jamie stopped her from going through it.

Louise, 46 – who recently opened up about struggling with lockdown – said, “I would be standing in Central London and would wonder whether it would be easier for a bus to take me out.

“All it would take was for me to step out at the wrong moment and it would be over.”

Asked if she seriously considered suicide, the singer said, “I think so, for a split second. I was like, ‘I would really like this to all go away.’ But I’ve got two little men I know need me more than anything. That’s where my selfishness stops – when it comes to them.”

She went on to say, “I remember looking at Selfridges and the buses and being like, ‘God, I’ve got two people that need me, and they’re the loves of my life, so…’ They’re the only thing that kept me going. Them and my mum.”

Louise and Jamie have remained committed to co-parenting their two sons – Charley, 16, and Beau, 12 – since their divorce in 2017, with the boys secretly hoping the couple will get back together. But, Jamie has since moved on with new girlfriend, Frida Andersson-Lourie.

Although it was Louise that instigated the split after ‘losing herself,’ the star has now admitted she wished she’s tried harder to save their marriage. “I should have paused and thought about other people and had just a bit more time to work out why I felt I couldn’t do it any more.