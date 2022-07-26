Love Island fans are calling for THIS dumped islander to return for the winter 2023 series

Fans want this islander back for the winter 2023 season of Love Island after they were dumped about just one week in the villa

Nathalia, Jamie, Reece and Lacey walking into the Love Island 2022 villa
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

Love Island fans want to see this islander make a comeback in the upcoming winter season after they were dumped, less than a week after entering the villa

As the Love Island 2022 (opens in new tab) final approaches, fans are already looking to the next seasons and calling for this dumped islander to make a comeback for the Winter 2023 (opens in new tab) installment.

ITV has confirmed that the villa will return for both a winter and summer season next year after the winter series was put on hiatus. This means viewers will only need to wait a matter of months until a new host of islanders arrive in the villa (likely in South Africa, where the last Winter season was filmed) and they already have a past contestant in mind for the new lineup- dumped islander Nathalia Campos.

Bombshell Nathalia arrived alongside Lacey, Reece and Jamie in episode 45 (on July 22nd) and sparked some drama as she set her sights on Adam and Davide. Unfortunately, she did not find a romantic connection, so paired up with Reece in a friendship couple but after a public vote for the ‘Most Compatible Couple’, they were both dumped, alongside Deji and Lacey.

Taking to Twitter, Love Island fans have expressed their disappointment over the Brazillian bombshell being dropped so soon.

Youtuber Murad Merali, who has interviewed a number of dumped islanders on his channel, tweeted, “Nathalia was definitely wasted potential. She either should of came in earlier or for Love Island Winter.”

While another viewer wrote: “Nathalia should audition as a main for Love Island winter. She has potential & I like her.”

Fans are also calling for Casa Amor boy, Deji to return after he too was eliminated alongside Nathalia, with one Twitter user posting, “Get Deji & Nathalia back for Winter Love Island.”

As we’ve learned from season eight, the return of an ex-islander is not out of the realm of possibility as season four alum, Adam Collard (opens in new tab) made his dramatic return this year. He is now coupled up with Paige, who was originally paired with Jacques before he left the show (opens in new tab).

The 2023 series will be only the second winter season of Love Island, after the spin-off was shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

