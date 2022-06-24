Winter Love Island has been confirmed for 2023

Another series of winter Love Island is coming in 2023, after the success of the 2020 series based in South Africa.

With Love Island 2022 in full swing, fans of the iconic dating show won't have to wait long for another dose of villa romance once the season draws to a close after the final later this summer.

ITV bosses have confirmed that there will be two seasons of the show in 2023, starting off with the second round of the winter version.

Confirming the epic news, Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said, "Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

"So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show."

"After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa," added Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Lifted Entertainment.

"We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love."