Winter Love Island has been confirmed for 2023

Winter Love Island is back for another year

Winter Love Island
(Image credit: ITV)
Caitlin Elliott
By
published

Another series of winter Love Island is coming in 2023, after the success of the 2020 series based in South Africa. 

With Love Island 2022 in full swing, fans of the iconic dating show won't have to wait long for another dose of villa romance once the season draws to a close after the final later this summer. 

ITV bosses have confirmed that there will be two seasons of the show in 2023, starting off with the second round of the winter version. 

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Confirming the epic news, Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said, "Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

"So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show."

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

"After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa," added Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Lifted Entertainment.

"We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love."

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott

Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry). 

Latest

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.