Love Island's Amy Hart gives birth to first child with boyfriend Sam Rason - after £12k egg freezing treatment

Love Island's Amy Hart and Sam Rason have welcomed their first child together naturally - a year after undergoing £12k egg freezing (opens in new tab) treatment.

The couple, who have been dating for around 18 months shared their happy news just 12 months after Amy underwent fertility treatment to freeze her eggs (opens in new tab).

Amy shared a sweet snap of their newborn baby alongside the caption which explained the labour (opens in new tab), it reads, "Well…. 4 days of contractions at home (which everyone told us were Braxton hicks (opens in new tab)…they weren’t ), 4 very short hours in the delivery suite and 5 long days in hospital later, we are home with our dreamy baby boy born at 3.31am on 3/3/23 weighing 8lbs with the most beautiful head of hair (Amy would take the 9 months of reflux again) and we are so so in love."

She went on to thank her followers and added, "Proper introductions to come but now we’re home safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who sent their well wishes. We really appreciated it over the last few days [here’s a few delivery room snaps, can’t wait to show you his beautiful, non-post-birth swollen face."

A post shared by Amy Hart (@amyhartxo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And messages of congratulations have been flooding her Instagram feed. One fan wrote, "Awww he is gorgeous love his hair well done guys"

Another fan put, "Huge congratulations to you both, he is totally scrummy & well done Amy enjoy your new beautiful bundle xx"

And a third fan put, "Awww, congratulations to you and Sam! Delighted for you guys xxx"

Amy revealed she was pregnant during an appearance on Loose Women (opens in new tab) earlier this year when she admitted the baby was '100% unplanned' but has not yet revealed her baby name (opens in new tab) choice.

Former air hostess Amy, who sensationally quit Love Island in 2019 after having her heart broken by 'half-boyfriend' Curtis Pritchard, tried and failed at two runs of egg freezing and started to panic that she may have had to undergo IVF (opens in new tab) straight away to have a baby.

Earlier this year she recorded a chat with Giovanna Fletcher for the third series of Walt Disney Travel Company's podcast Journey to the Magic, and it has since gone live and Amy has revealed she had to postpone a planned trip to Disneyland after falling pregnant.

Amy explained, “I was supposed to be in Disney World right now, but I fell pregnant. I had a whole two-week trip planned in January. But I'm still trying to convince my boyfriend that we need to go on our honeymoon minus the baby because you need to do it as adults before you go back to do all the queuing up for meeting characters, and the little rides.”