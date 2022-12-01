Made in Chelsea’s Maeva D’Ascanio welcomes a baby boy and his name is adorable

Maeva and James are parents! The couple shared their baby news on Instagram and even revealed their son’s name!

After getting engaged in April, Made In Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor have welcomed their first child, a baby boy and shared his adorable name with fans online.

The couple both announced their exciting baby news on Instagram after Maeva's labor was induced on Wednesday morning, after she revealed that she was six days overdue. New mum Maeva, shared a carousel of snaps taken from her hospital room, of her and James cuddling their son, who could be spotted wearing a cute orange knit hat.

Captioning her post, Maeve wrote, “Welcoming the last 9 months and 11 days into our lives this morning was everything and more than we could have ever hoped for. ♥️I’m so happy I’ve now met you my little roast.@jamestaylorldn is going to be the best daddy ever ♥️

“Being induced on Sunday and trying to achieve a virginal birth from the outset wasn’t meant to be. We both decided along with the amazing doctors at the Rosie that a C-section was the safest option to bring our boy to us.”

She then revealed her baby’s name, writing: “On Wednesday morning 30/11/2022 💙Beau Christian Taylor 💙joined our growing family (9lbs 9oz!)”

James also shared two pictures of himself and Maeve cradling their son on his account and wrote, “I’m pretty proud of this ❤️. Very well done for enduring that experience @maevadascanio now we have our little boy and bonne chance to us.“

Friends and Made In Chelsea co-stars were quick to congratulate them, with Sophie Habboo - who is engaged to former Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, writing, "❤️congratulations!!!! Xxxx"

While Emily Blackwell commented, “Congratulations @maevadascanio @jamestaylorldn he’s adorable ☺️ 🤍 such a lovely name as well xxx”

Digby Edgely also added, “Amazing!!! So happy for you guys xxx 🙌🙌”

The couple announced that they were expecting a baby in May following their Rome engagement, with a special interview with Hello! Fans of the E4 reality show have also been kept up to date with their pregnancy journey- with Maeva sharing some of her ultrasounds on the show and her and James even attending baby classes!