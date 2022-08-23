Made in Chelsea: Mallorca - cast, when it's on and more spin-off show details

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca is the new five-part spin-off series which has returned to E4, as fans ask about the cast and when it's on.

If you're looking for another fix of Made in Chelsea then the spin-off is for you as it showcases the extravagant lifestyle of the Chelsea reality stars that we’re used to seeing in the original show. From luxury bottomless brunches, opulent champagne, and endless designer clothes, to swish expensive cars and plush interior designs, the reality star lifestyle can seem like a dreamy alternative to an everyday routine.

If you like Real Housewives of Cheshire 2022 (opens in new tab), we look at all you need to know about the new cast and when it's on TV...

Who is in the Made in Chelsea: Mallorca cast?

The socialites who form part of the Mallorca cast are Olivia Bentley, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor, Ollie Locke-Locke (opens in new tab), Gareth Locke-Locke (opens in new tab), Julius Cowdrey, Digby Edgley, Tristan Phipps, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Sam Prince - plus four new cast members - India Hovenden, Isabella (Issy) Francis-Baum, Willow Day and Malek Amro.

The cast have headed back to an exclusive area of the Mallorca island to soak up the sun in not one, but two glamorous Balearic villas.

When is Made in Chelsea: Mallorca on?

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca episodes air each night this week from Monday 22nd August, until Friday 26th August 2022 at 9pm on E4 and All4. In previous years each episode would be broadcast each week but this year producers have decided to have the episodes run all week - with the episodes running consecutively for the one-off special.

As the Chelsea set head to Mallorca for a summer of love. in Episode one, Julius' secret is revealed. Maeva and James share exciting news. And will romance blossom for Miles and Emily?

But in according to Memorable TV (opens in new tab), in Episode 2, Emily and new boy Malek start to grow closer, Gareth begins to fear that Miles may miss his chance to tell Emily how he really feels about her. With time running out, Gareth and Ollie decide to tell her about Miles’ secret feelings and implore her to take a chance with him… But how will Emily react to the news?

But they're not the only couple having relationship issues, James and Maeva have a secret they’re having to work increasingly hard to hide. After a quick trip back to London and a very important appointment, are they finally ready to share their news? Back in Mallorca, there’s tension brewing between two best friends as India is seen sitting on Digby’s lap… but then ends up spending the night in Julius’ bed.

A furious Digby confronts Julius for stringing India along, while Julius is suspicious of Digby’s intentions. Elsewhere, eager to mend bridges, Reza makes a surprise visit to see Miles. He admits that his relationship with Ruby is at the point of ‘make or break’ and he can no longer trust her. When Ruby learns of this meet-up from Miles, she is left reeling. If Reza can’t trust her, what is she supposed to do moving forward?

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca airs weeknights at 9pm on E4 and All4 until Friday 26th August.

