When does MAFS Australia start in 2024 and when can you watch it in the UK?

Married At First Sight Australia has returned Down Under, so viewers want to know when MAFS 2024 starts on UK TV.

It was only a few months ago that the MAFS UK cast started their journey down the aisle, on their way to wed a person they had never met before. The show sees couples, who have been matched by relationship experts, get married, go on a honeymoon and live together for several weeks, before deciding whether they want to continue their relationship off screen. The reality dating show is known for explosive dinner parties and scandalous couple swapping, and has a dedicated fan base.

So, for those who have been keeping up with which couples have remained together from previous series, it will come as good news that Married at First Sight Australia has returned. And while the show has been airing Down Under for the past few weeks, we're now just days away from the UK premiere. Here's when MAFS Australia starts in 2024...

When does MAFS Australia 2024 start in the UK?

It has been confirmed that Married At First Sight Australia will start in the UK on Monday 26th February, at 7.30pm on E4. It is likely the series will follow the previous pattern of new episodes airing at the same time Mondays to Thursdays.

Mel Schilling, who appears on the show as one of the relationship experts, took to Instagram to announce the news. Fans were delighted by the big reveal, with one Instagram user commenting, "Look forward to it …looking great Mel", while another said, "Can’t wait!!!!"

A synopsis for the first episode reads, "In this first match, 29-year-old nutritionist Sara meets Tim, a 31-year-old online business owner, at the altar. Sparks soon fly between them, but a shocking revelation about Tim's dating history raises doubts for Sara. Meanwhile, 30-year-old Cassandra is matched with Tristan, an energetic entertainment manager from Sydney".

When did MAFS Australia start in 2024?

Married at First Sight Australia 2024 started on Monday 29 January on Channel 9 on Australian TV. The show returned for its 11th season Down Under but, as usual, UK fans have to wait a few more weeks to see it on their screens.

Viewers can expect a more diverse cast for this year's season - particularly when it comes to age. MAFS expert Mel Schilling, who also appears on the UK version of the show, previously told Heart, "This will be the most diverse group of people in Australia that we have ever had."

She added, "I think we're taking a leaf out of the UK version's book, particularly around age. In the Aussie one, we have a guy who's 64, we've got three people in their sort of late 40's early 50's, which is really different for us."

Mel revealed that this change in casting has made for an interesting series, saying: "All of a sudden we have these elders in the group, some of them with wisdom and some of them not so much. In fact some of them could learn a lot from the millennials in the group. So it’s fascinating."

How to watch MAFS Australia in 2024

MAFS Australia will be bradcast on E4 in the UK, with new episodes airing at 7.30pm every Monday-Thursday. Following each episode's broadcast, the series will be available to catch up on Channel 4's streaming service.

Who are the experts on MAFS Australia 2024?

Relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, and clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla will be returning for the 2024 matchmaking experiment.

UK viewers might recognise Mel Schilling from Married at First Sight UK, in which she also appears as one of the experts alongside Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

