Mark Wright defended by fans over people urging him and wife Michelle Keegan to have a baby

Mark Wright fans have defended him after people continue to urge him and his wife Michelle Keegan (opens in new tab) to have a baby.

The former TOWIE star is no stranger to sharing adorable posts of his family but his latest clips of him with his nephews Presley and Josh.

Presley is the son of his sister Jess Wright and husband William Lee-Kemp, while Josh is the son of brother Josh Wright and wife Hollie and Mark spending time with their babies has sparked some people urging the star to start a family of his own.

Mark uploaded a sweet snap of him holding the two babies and captioned it, "Being an uncle to these 2 legends is the best feeling in the world."

One Instagram user wrote, "You’ll make a great dad one day!" another put, "Are we going to see any pitter-patter of feet with Michelle and you?"

And a third added, "You need your own boy would be lovely for u x"

While a fourth said, "When are you going to have one? It will make you two complete."

But fans of the doting uncle were quick in jumping to his defence.

One fan put, "Seeing the comments like none of your business folks! He’s sharing the happiness of being an uncle!"

Another fan said, "Is it any of your business? How rude!" in reply to someone who asked, "Will you and Michelle ever have kids ???"

Both Mark and Michelle have previously spoken of their desire to start a family one day, Michelle told Women's Health back in 2018, "I've always been broody. I love kids, and I want four, so hopefully in the near future."

And Mark admitted during an interview with Robbie Williams on Heart radio, "Me and my wife, we're not trying for kids yet, I'm gonna state that, however, we hopefully one day will have kids and she loves both Teddy and Theodora."

The star then uploaded a video from baby Josh's first birthday party and the comments kept flowing.

Some fans have pleaded for more care to be taken by followers before posting comments, one urged, "Please don't make comments like your turn next or when are you having one. Engage your brains before opening your mouth. Think before you speak."

While another fan put, "Maybe they are struggling to conceive (opens in new tab). You don't know their personal situation so keep a lid on comments like that."