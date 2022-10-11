Married At First Sight UK's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling just welcomed their first baby - and her name is so unique!

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Married At First Sight UK's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together and their baby girl has the most unique name.

For those who’ve never immersed themselves in the world of the hit E4 reality show, then the premise of Married At First Sight UK (opens in new tab) alone might come as a bit of a surprise. Though the unusual matchmaking show clearly knows what it’s doing as Tayah and Adam have gone the distance after their time on MAFS and are one of the MAFS UK couples who stayed together (opens in new tab) and renewed their vows. Now, 18 months after they appeared on the 2021 of the programme, the couple have welcomed their first baby together - a little girl.

Taking to Instagram Tayah shared a hugely emotional post alongside a sweet family snap of the proud new parents with Adam holding their daughter and a close-up picture of their newborn too.

Tayah revealed that their little girl had arrived several days earlier on October 7th, dubbing this date the one where their “lives completely changed”. She also shared her and Adam’s daughter’s unique baby name (opens in new tab).

“Introducing you all to our precious girl, Beau Emily Aveling, we are completely besotted, she is perfect in every single way,” the new mum wrote adoringly. “To my Adam, I didn’t think I could love you even more but seeing you with our daughter completely fills my heart.”

The reality star also expressed her gratitude towards the hospital in Doncaster where baby Beau was born for all they’d done to support her welcoming their baby.

Tayah wrote, “Just want to say a massive thank you to Doncaster hospital, for going above and beyond to reassure me and to the amazing lady who stayed after her shift had finished to deliver our girl. Welcome to the world our darling Beau❤️”.

Fans and celebrities alike were quick to share their own excitement at Tayah and Adam’s baby news, with fellow first time mum Lottie Tomlinson writing, “😍 congratulations 💕🥰💕”.

“Omg!!! Congratulations you guys! She is beautiful! I’ve been patiently waiting for this news! 🥹💕 well done @tayahvictoria & @adamaveling so happy for you,” someone else declared, clearly over the moon.

A third person echoed this sentiment and wished Tayah well as they responded, “Awwwh huge congratulations guys, well done @tayahvictoria 💗 Hope you are recovering well, she is gorgeous x”.

The announcement that Married At First Sight UK’s Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling had welcomed their first child came after they confirmed Tayah’s pregnancy in April.

Speaking to OK (opens in new tab), they explained how the news that their family would soon be growing meant that they decided to push back their legal wedding.

“We were going to get married on the date that both our parents got married so we were going to keep that tradition going, but now the baby is due around then so that can’t happen," Adam said at the time. "Otherwise Tayah would probably be going into labour walking down the aisle and be in the hospital in a wedding dress!"

Adam and Tayah chose to renew their vows on MAFS UK and he proposed to her on the show ahead of their legal wedding in the not-too-distant future.