When does Married at First Sight finish – and which couples have stayed together?

The drama of tonight’s upcoming show has fans wondering, when does Married at Sight finish?

While many question whether Married at First Sight UK is legally binding, couples in this show act as though the people they stood next to at the altar in that first episode are really their husband or wife. The concept has put many people through their paces over the season, which began in August this year. Some couples, such as Ant and Nikita, didn’t make it to the end of the season.

But some couples certainly and that’s another revelation that’s set to feature in the upcoming shows.

When does Married at First Sight finish?

This season of Married at First Sight ends on Monday October 4 at 9pm.

Dating experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will get together with all 16 contestants for a review of the series.

Nikita, Jordon, Ant and Alexis, who all left the show during the course of filming, are also likely to come back for a look at their time on MAFS.

But the drama begins tonight as more couples decide whether to renew their vows or to call it quits on the relationship.

Which couples have stayed together?

The couples who have decided to renew their vows are:

Daniel and Matt

Marilyse and Franky

MAFS’ first dramatic vow renewals took place on Wednesday night with both couples deciding to stay together. The next set of couples will either renew their vows or separate on Thursday September 30.

Matt and Daniel are the series’ first ever same sex couple. Initially it looked like their relationship could have been heading for the rocks as Daniel listed some of the potential difficulties they may face as a couple in the future, saying “do I need to be cruel to be kind?”.

However he said, “The truth of the matter is…I’m in love with you. I love you Matthew.

“So come on, let’s get out of here. Let’s make memories, let’s make mistakes and let’s grow together this amazing connection that we have so we can both achieve what we really want in our lives.”

During the ceremony, Matt went on to tell Daniel that he was his “best friend” as well as being his life partner.

He added, “I will always have your back and you will always have my heart.”

Marilyse and Franky have had a difficult time throughout the series. In one of the latest episodes, Marilyse told her ‘husband’ that she couldn’t move to Dubai where he currently lives as she has children to look after in the UK.

To this decision, Franky replied, “Everybody in life says ‘ideally this’, ‘ideally that’, OK? I also said ideally, maybe she doesn’t have kids.”

It was a tense moment for the couple as Marylise said she was “offended” by the statement as “I have got children, so I don’t want that to be a problem.”

However the couple decided to remain together in the final renewal of vows yesterday with Franky declaring his love for Marylise.

It did look like Marylise wasn’t going to say the same, though, as she said, “I really don’t want to hurt you…but we have had a few struggles along the way, which did make me question our relationship. I didn’t know if we were right for each other…”

But she continued, “I do want you to be part of my world. Let’s take each and every day as it comes…thank you for being my husband in this experiment. I couldn’t have gone through this with anyone else other than you.”

On September 30, three more couples will have their vow renewal ceremony before the final in early October.

How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK are there?

There are 21 episodes of MAFS UK.

The sixth series of the UK version aired its first episode on Monday August 30 at 9pm, followed by a new instalment every Monday to Thursday.

When Married at First Sight does finish though, there are plenty more exciting dramas to be had. Catch up on the latest episodes of everyone’s favourite baking show on All4 as Bake Off has started again for 2021. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on October 4 after the final, as the first episode of new drama Ridley Road starts on the channel.

How to apply for Married at First Sight UK 2022

If you want a piece of the drama yourself, you can apply for MAFS 2022 by emailing the production company. Include your name, age and contact number in your first email.

The email you need is: marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk.

You must be over 18 years of age to enter the show. But that’s one of the only requirements to be chosen.

The Channel 4 series matches selected people with others who are supposedly their ideal type. But the catch, and it’s a big one, is that they only meet on the day of the wedding.

Camera crews then follow the couple through the first few months of marriage. This includes all the ups and downs it contains, to see whether they grow closer or apart after getting married.

This season of MAFS UK followed a slightly different format to the seasons in previous years, however. This time it’s more similar to the Australian format. The couples have group therapy sessions and dinners together after getting back from their honeymoons.

All couples also have to take part in a so-called “yes week”. This is where one person takes control of all the decisions made in the relationship for one week. Their spouse has to go along with whatever they decide.