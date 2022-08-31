MAFS UK cast: Meet the 2022 Married at First Sight couples

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meet the Married at First Sight UK 2022 contestants looking for their happily ever after in series 7.

Many were left directionless after Married at First Sight 2021 finished (opens in new tab) , with the popular reality wedding series taking up most weekday evenings. But luckily the wait wasn't for long - with those Married At First Sight Australia couples (opens in new tab) entertaining us during the hiatus - until Married at First Sight UK started (opens in new tab) again.

Season 7 introduces us to 16 new faces to familiarise yourself with - featuring everyone from a Dreamboy performer to a body contouring business owner. We introduce you to the 2022 couples so far, plus the individual brides and grooms (And whilst you're here - this is what you need to know about whether Married at First Sight UK is legally binding (opens in new tab)).

Confirmed MAFS UK 2022 couples - so far

George and April

(Image credit: E4)

Former Miss Great Britain April certainly blew George away with her beauty on their wedding day. And the two even managed to smooth over a slight hitch when George revealed his full-time role as a father of four.

Following their wedding photos, the two headed for a chat in the garden. "Is it just you?" he asked April, to which she replied yes and "I'm not sure if I want children. Do you?". The 32-year-old was then taken slightly a-back when George replied: "I have four. I have three girls and one man."

All however did not seem lost, as April promised George she would be willing to still give him a chance. But it seems the challenges are far from over for these two - as a honeymoon preview suggests.

"April’s been intimate with somebody else," George tells the camera in one shocking teaser. "I’ve been cheated on. F***." he adds, before storming out of shot. The clip left many viewers online confused and outraged: "Did he just say April was intimate with someone else?! ON THEIR HONEYMOON?" tweeted one. It looks like we'll have to watch more to learn the full story.

Adrian and Thomas

(Image credit: E4)

It wasn't exactly love at first sight for Thomas when he saw his new husband walking down the aisle. Blonde-haired Adrian was compared to H from Steps and TV presenter Clare Balding by his groom - which didn't exactly make for the best start. "I’ve never dated someone who was blonde. I didn’t anticipate that I would be marrying Clare Balding!" he said.

Things escalated further when Adrian's best friend Kate started questioning Thomas about his intentions, which led to Adrian having to step in and ask his pal to keep out of it.

The rocky start doesn't look to be over yet either, with a preview for the honeymoon showing a row between the two grooms.

Whitney and Duka

(Image credit: E4)

Bride Whitney made it clear that Duka did not tick her boxes appearance-wise, brutally quipping: "I wanted a man who’s a man that’s towering over me, like massive, like a brick house. Compared to a house, maybe he’s a shed." Though thankfully his beard seemed to meet her standards.

The uncomfortable viewing continued into the vows, with Whitney interrupting Duka whilst he voiced his. She reluctantly delivered her vows, before the two pecked on the cheek and walked down the aisle as husband and wife. Some at home watching were left stunned at Whitney's thoughts post-ceremony, where she declared: "This is the worst thing I’ve ever done in my f***ing life."

As if things couldn't get any worse, Whitney went on to call her new husband a "showman" for having thanked the guests for attending their - awkward - nuptials. It seems Duka is yet to catch a break with Whitney, so here's hoping time away together on an intimate honeymoon will be the respite these two need.

Jordan and Chanita

(Image credit: E4)

Sparks flew and laughter flowed at the altar between Jordan and his new wife Chanita. "She's beautiful, She's just my type, she's got a bit of craic about her. So yeah i'm happy," Jordan told the cameras. And it seems that many of his family and friends agreed, with many a teary eye seen in the chapel.

"From this day forward I promise to share my life with you - which I understand also means sharing the covers and the last slice of pizza," Chanita shared whilst reading out her vows. To which, Jordan replied Yes with a hearty laugh.

Chanita's mum also saw the connection immediately between the two: "I really like that they're laughing and joking and there's a natural, easy, humour between them".

Post-wedding the two seem as smitten as ever, with a teaser for Wednesday's episode showing Jordan getting quite excited over a massage from his new missus.

MAFS UK Cast members 2022: Who's who

1. Adrian

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 37 | From: Manchester | Instagram: @Adriansanderson (opens in new tab)

Cheeky Northern chap Adrian is a full time digital designer and former serial dater. After three years of dating around, he's now looking for something serious and is hoping that his MAFS journey will see him matched with an upbeat, funny and adventurous character.

Trust and respect are two other importanyt qualities Adrian is seeking in a future relationship - having previously felt that people have taken advantage of his nice guy persona.

2. April

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 32 | From: London | Instagram: @aprilbanbury (opens in new tab)

Dress designer and former Miss GB Amy (opens in new tab)describes herself as driven and ambitious when it comes to love. Hoping to shake off the 'always the bridal designer, never the bride’ line her friends joke about, Amy is hoping the experts will pair her with someone who is similarly as independent and likes to live-live-to-the-full.

Her biggest no-no? Someone who doesn't love cheese!

3. Chanita

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 29 | From: Derby | Instagram: @chanita__x (opens in new tab)

Caring, loyal and protective are the three best words to describe social worker Chanita. She's quick to make friends wherever she goes but hasn't had the same success in her love life.

Chanita came out of a 10-year relationship two years ago but now feels ready and excited to meet the one. Her goal? To be happily married with a family and a stable home in the not-too-distant future.

4. Duka

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 31 | From: Birmingham | Instagram: @dukacav (opens in new tab)

Yugoslavian-born Duka is no stranger to challenges. He left his homeland behind to escape conflict, arriving in the UK aged 10 unable to speak a word of English. There's no doubt that his experiences have shaped who he is today, and Duka openly admits he's struggled to open up to partners emotionally as a result.

Enter Married at First Sight UK 2022 and their expert panel who have been tasked with finding Duka an 'Instagram girl' who loves art, poetry and deep conversations.

5. George

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 40 | From: Worcester | Instagram: @george__roberts__ (opens in new tab)

Financial advisor George is an old romantic and family man at heart. The 40-year-old is a dad of four who has struggled to find something special with someone since his divorce.

He's seeking a companian to suit his countryside life - asking the experts for a partner who excites him, keeps him on his toes and is open emotionally.

6. Jenna

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 32 | From: Blackpool | Instagram: @jennarobo (opens in new tab)

She's the Zero Waste small business owner that boasts a big personality and strong views. Jenna always hated the traditional concept of marriage, disliking the idea

that a woman traditionally takes the man’s name.

She's seeking a soulmate who wants to find love, commit to someone and build a long life together.

7. Jess

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 31 | From: Cambridgeshire | Instagram: @jesspotter_xx (opens in new tab)

Life is all about laughing and enjoying yourself, says Jess - a dental hygenist who describes herself as unique, weird, fun and outgoing. She's hoping for a partner in crime who comes with just as much energy as her - be that table dancing or something equally as silly.

She admits to jumping into relationships too soon in the past - and credits this as the reason she's still single today. But here's hoping the experts work their magic to deliver a perfect partner for Jess - who must be open to the occassional Harry Potter marathon.

8. Jordan

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 29 | From: Darlington | Instagram: @jordanemmettconnelly (opens in new tab)

He's an account manager seeking someone with a sense of adventure and spontaneity. A self-titled "catch" - Jordan is a homeowner with a good job who loves to cook and spend time with the family. We're definitely getting "Mummy Boy" vibes.

Whilst Jordan ticks a lot of boxes, he readily admits that his check list of attributes in a partner is perhaps why he hasn't yet found the girl of his dreams. Here's hoping the MAFS experts can deliver someone who is also after love and a real connection.

9. Kasia

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 36 | From: London | Instagram: @beginswithak (opens in new tab)

Businesswoman Kasia is used to bossing life when it comes to work and motherhood. But it's a man who can take the lead that she's hoping to gain from her Married at First Sight 2022 experience.

Determined with a capital D, she left school at 16 to have her first child and has worked hard since to build up her successful body contouring business she runs today.

10. Kwame

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 42 | From: London | Instagram: @kwame.badu (opens in new tab)

Kwame - aka Mr Ghana circa 2000 - brings many things to the table: charm, confidence and 'talk'. It's just a leading lady that's lacking from his life.

The business consultant has ticked many things off his list - a steady job, extensive travel, kids and a previous marriage. But this self-assured bachelor is hoping that his MAFS UK journey will give him another shot at love.

11. Lara

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 49 | From: Nottingham | Instagram: @thelaraeyre (opens in new tab)

Canadian ex-dancer Lara certainly brings a wealth of life experience to the table. She's a mother, two-time divorcee and self-confessed fashionista who's lived a luxury lifestyle - once flying from Japan to New York for a dinner date.

12 years of the single life though and Lara is ready to find her prince. She credits her parents as her love life inspiration - with the two having been happily married for 51 years.

12. Pjay

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 31 | From: Birmingham | Instagram: @pjayfinch (opens in new tab)

"Pjay like Pyjamas" - This Dreamboy performer is looking for his 'dream girl' in season seven of Married at First Sight UK. The Brummie boy often travels for his work, which has caused trust issues with ex-partners in the past - but he remains hopeful that the right woman won't make him choose between his job and love.

A mummy's boy - who is also close to his sister - it's important that Pjay's new missus gets the family's seal of approval.

13. Richie

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 51 | From: Sheffield | Instagram: No known Instagram

Sheffield sales advisor with GSOH seeks love of his life. But there's more than meets the eye to MAFS contestant Richie. Having worked in the music industry for 23 years, he has a few strings to bow - from writing a song for Russell Watson to doing session work with Sheryl Crow.

Richie's looking for someone who will compliment his deep, emotional, creative and intelligent nature.

14. Thomas

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 31 | From: Liverpool | Instagram: @thomashartleyofficial (opens in new tab)

Bursting with energy, sarcasm, and bawdy humour - mental health care assistant Thomas is a larger than life character. So it's no surprise that his worst nightmare is being called just 'nice'.

The centre of attention in any room, this sociable groom is seeking a partner that will help balance him out.

15. Whitney

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 31 | From: St Albans| Instagram: No known Instagram

Independent, confident and classy, Whitney isn’t short of male attention. But this PA won't settle for just any guy - with her high expectations in the opposite sex being cited as the main reason for her current single status.

It'll take someone impressive to sweep Whitney off her feet and receive an invitation to meet her family. Here's hoping MAFS will pair her with the right one.

16. Zoe

(Image credit: Channel 4/Matt Monfredi Ltd)

Age: 30 | From: West Midlands | Instagram: @zoeclifton (opens in new tab)

Quantity Surveyor Zoe wants to bid goodbye to dating in her thirties and spend the forthcoming decades with a partner who isn't afraid to share their sensitive side.

Zoe describes herself as dominant and no stranger to the work hard and play even harder lifestyle. But she's willing to give that up to a degree for the family dream.

Related Channel 4 Features

Video of the Week