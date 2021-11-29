We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lindsay Lohan has confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Bader Shammas after two years of dating.

The American actress and Mean Girls star has lived in Dubai for seven years but in the last two years, she has shared her life with Bader Shammas – who currently works as the Assistant Vice President at banking firm Credit Suisse.

And while the childhood star, prefers to keep her relationship out of the spotlight these days, a source told The Sun earlier this year, “Lindsay’s relationship with Bader (Shammas) is going strong. She has been with him for about two years now.”

She has shared some happy news with fans on Instagram.

Lindsay uploaded a series of candid snaps of her and her now-fiance as she beamed with joy and captioned them, ‘My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍’

It comes almost 12 months after fellow Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett got engaged to partner Jaymes Vaughan last year.

In the four photographs, Lindsay can be seen cuddling up to Bader, and flashing her diamond engagement ring, which features a large diamond set upon a band of smaller stones, as she playfully covers her face.

And while the star has disabled comments on her post, fans have taken to Twitter to express their delight at the news.

One fan wrote, ‘I’m so happy for her, I just have this feeling her being a child actress, she’s been through some s*** already. I hope not but just a feeling. Happy to see her happy!’

Another fan put, ‘I’m happy for her. She needs and deserves someone who loves. She’s amazing. She’s struggled but she seems to be in a better place.’

And a third fan added, ‘She’s had a tough time. Congratulations and much happiness to both of them.’

It’s no secret that Lindsay’s life has been a rollercoaster due to a series of personal struggles and legal troubles, as well as a number of stints in rehabilitation facilities due to substance abuse. As a result, she lost several acting roles but she has since turned her life around.

But it’s not the first time Lindsay has worn an engagement ring.

In 2016 she was engaged to Russian business heir Egor Tarabasov, before their split in 2017. She since claimed that Tarabasov was physically abusive. Egor has emphatically denied all abuse claims and accused Lohan of launching a “smear campaign” against him.

Who is Bader Shammas?

Bader Shammas is the Assistant Vice President at banking firm Credit Suisse who has just got engaged to actress Lindsay Lohan. The Lebanese banker earned a degree in 2010 from the University of South Florida in Mechanical Engineering and eventually received a Bachelor of Science in Finance degree from John H. Sykes College of Business. And previously worked as an associate with BNP Paribas Wealth Management.

Lindsay first went public with her boyfriend back in February 2020 when she shared a photo – which has since been deleted from Instagram of her posing with the businessman, her sister Aliana, Bastille drummer Chris ‘Woody’ Wood, and rocker Dan Smith.

Earlier this year Lindsay released the single Back To Me featuring Nicki Minaj. You can watch the official video below…

Lindsay is set to return to screens as she is starring in an upcoming Netflix Christmas film.